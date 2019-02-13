Weekapaug Inn Announces The Brasserie, A New French-Inspired Dining Experience With Locally Sourced Ingredients

WEEKAPAUG, R.I., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekapaug Inn, the leading New England Resort nestled on the shores of Rhode Island's Quonochontaug Pond and the Atlantic Ocean, today announced the debut of The Brasserie, a French and European-inspired dining experience, offering locally sourced ingredients.

The Brasserie at Weekapaug Inn is a celebrated addition to this historic Relais & Chateaux property. The new, intimate, year-round restaurant was created to offer a relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere with delicious, locally sourced cuisine and timely service. The name was selected because Brasseries in their native Europe are known for their friendly, intimate and informal setting, and open every day of the week.

The Brasserie menu was created by Executive Chef Devin Bozkaya and lends itself for guests to share and enjoy. "This is an extraordinary collection of delicious local seafoods, salads, soups, vegetables, meats, poultry and desserts that can be enjoyed by many," said Chef Bozkaya.

Impressive and memorable main dishes include a whole 1.5-pound lobster, braised beef short ribs with house sauce and crispy smoked onion petals, lamb with rosemary-quince glaze, and a half roast chicken with lemon butter pan jus. The Brasserie will feature daily specials including but not limited to coq au vin on Wednesdays; fluke en croute on Thursdays; cote de boeuf on Fridays; and bouillabaisse on Saturdays. Guests can also enjoy a collection of delicious appetizers, raw bar items, and Weekapaug Inn's award-winning soups, including New England clam chowder.

The Brasserie was designed to be approachable and relaxing, so that it can be enjoyed regularly by residents as well as guests from around the world. It is priced reasonably with main courses ranging from $14 to $27. The Brasserie will be open for lunch and dinner, Wednesday through Sunday; and seven days a week from May through November.

The new Brasserie joins the Inn's existing fine-dining venue, The Restaurant at Weekapaug Inn, which continues to offer dinner, and showcases the unique history and flavors of the area. The Restaurant, the new Brasserie, and the popular Garden Room combined with the seasonal SeaRoom and The Lawn at the Inn, provide a memorable collection of dining choices with beautiful water view settings, delicious cuisine, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and options for all occasions.

Additional information and the menu can be found by visiting WeekapaugInn.com, and on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Reservations can made by calling 401.637.7600.

About Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn is one of New England's best resorts and is a member of Relais & Chateaux. The property was recently named "One of the Most Charming Inns in the US" by Reader's Digest and MSN. Originally built in 1899, the Inn is in the scenic community of Weekapaug, Rhode Island. Guests enjoy sweeping views of Quonochontaug Pond and the Atlantic Ocean from the Inn's 31 guest rooms, including four two-bedroom Signature Suites. Amenities include farm-to-table dining, a fitness center and outdoor pool, indoor and outdoor boutique event and meeting space, boating and access to a private community Oceanfront beach. The property's dedicated on-staff Naturalist helps guests discover and engage with the surroundings with guided beach walks, boating excursions, biking, bird watching, stargazing, and more. As part of the Ocean House Management Collection, guests can enjoy the amenities and activities of both Weekapaug and the five-diamond Ocean House, making the Weekapaug Inn ideal for business retreats, family vacations and weekend escapes.

