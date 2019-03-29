Weekapaug Inn Announces Beer and Wine Dinner Series This Spring

Craft Beer Dinner on Thursday, April 25 with Exceptional Beer Pairings, Complimentary Newport Craft Brewery Tour, and Chef Daniel Sabia of Wood Fire Food



WEEKAPAUG, R.I., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 25, the iconic Weekapaug Inn will host an extraordinary evening of enjoyment and education with a craft beer dinner featuring Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company. Set amidst the scenic backdrop of the Relais & Châteaux inn, the culinary experience will be helmed by guest Chef Daniel Sabia of Wood Fire Food. As a special keepsake, each attendee will receive a complimentary ticket to tour the Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company.

As part of Weekapaug Inn's popular Brewmaster's Social series, this intimate craft beer dinner will include a three-course family-style meal, and hors d'oeuvres, paired with delicious, featured beer.

The Brewmaster's Social will have Chef Sabia partnering with Weekapaug Inn Executive Chef Devin Bozkaya for an exploration of wood-fire cooking, featuring locally sourced items and select beer pairings. Leveraging his Spanish and Italian heritage, Chef Sabia is nationally recognized for his distinct Argentine Style open fire approach. Menu items will include pilsner braised pork belly, salt roasted clams, spring onion escabeche, smoked goat cheese ricotta and grilled pistachio cake. The complete menu is available online.

In related news, Weekapaug Inn today announced another special three course dinner on Thursday, May 9 paired with Cloudy Bay wines, and featuring esteemed wine maker Tim Heath from New Zealand. Cloudy Bay is internationally known for its varietals, and is perhaps best regarded for its role in shaping the Sauvignon Blanc category as we know it today.

Reservations are open to the public and can be made in advance through WeekapaugInnEvents.com or by calling (877) 258-0324. For individuals interested in overnight accommodations this spring, Weekapaug Inn offers a special Stay & Play package with rates starting at $415 a night, based on availability.

