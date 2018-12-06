WCVC Announces Illegal Burger and El Senor Sol to Carry EVERx CBD Sports Water From Puration

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) ("Company"), parent company of fast-casual dining concept Illegal Burger, offering hand-crafted burgers + bar and fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain El Senor Sol, announced today that its Illegal Burger and El Senor Sol will begin carrying EVERx CBD Sports Water produced by Puration, (USOTC: PURA).

Illegal Burger was recently recognized for its same store year over year growth outpacing all its competition as announced in National Restaurant News. Now Illegal Burger and El Senor Sol will lead the way by introducing CBD infused beverages to the menu.

Puration launched the EVERx CBD Sports Waters in the spring of 2017. The company's sales grew 600% in the first year after the launch of EVERx. Kiwi Strawberry and Lemon Lime flavors are now available in addition the Original EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water. EVERx has more than twice the CBD of most CBD infused waters on the market. A proprietary technology enables EVERx to suspend more CBD than its competitors and still have a crystal-clear appearance and a refreshing taste.

Stay tuned for upcoming EVERx promotion events taking place at Illegal Burger locations to be announced soon.

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo., West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (WCVC) develops, owns and operates two contemporary restaurant concepts: Illegal Burger, a quick-casual burger + bar concept, and El Señor Sol, a full-service fresh Mexican restaurant (6 restaurants in the Denver Colorado area). Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

