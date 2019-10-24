Waterloo Sparkling Water Celebrates a Year of Increased National Expansion

Demand for the Austin-Based Brand's Flavor Forward Sparkling Waters Fuels Accelerated Growth with Addition of Over 2,000 Retail Locations in Q3



AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling, the emerging water brand committed to big taste and bold flavor, is pleased to announce their continued expansion with the addition of 2,059 new retail locations, within the past quarter. The news comes on the heels of Waterloo's rapid evolution; the Austin-based brand projects to close the year 200% over last year and has challenged industry titans with their commitment to flavor innovation. Their latest success is a sign of consumers' mounting demand for transparent, better-for-them alternatives that don't come at the expense of taste.

The brand's ongoing national rollout is in part driven by increasing consumer awareness that has fueled the opening of new conventional doors while also quickly growing in the specialty channel with the addition of Fresh Market and the natural channel with Natural Grocer.

"There was never a doubt in our minds that we had something special with Waterloo, and our exponential growth throughout 2019, especially in this last quarter, is a testament to consumers demanding better, more flavorful options with their beverages," said Jason Shiver, CEO at Waterloo. "We love disrupting the status quo and challenging the monopolies previously controlling the market while continuing to make sure our sparkling waters are available at the places our fans love to shop and where new consumers can discover us in aisles nationwide."

In addition to Target, Fresh Market and Natural Grocer, Waterloo can be found at Whole Foods Market and Kroger locations nationwide, as well as select Costco and Walmart stores, among other key retailers. Waterloo's delicious flavors include: Strawberry, Grape, Original, Grapefruit, Lime, Lemon, Black Cherry, Watermelon, Coconut, and Mango.

For additional information, please visit www.drinkwaterloo.com, or follow them on Instagram @waterloosparkling.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER:

In 2017, after recognizing that consumers were seeking, but not finding, healthy, authentic, transparent and better-for-them beverage choices, that tasted great, the team dared to challenge expectation and launched Waterloo Sparkling. A rebel at heart, Waterloo has been breaking the mold since day one and is driven by its cofounder's firsthand knowledge of the importance of food and beverage choices. The Austin-based brand is a BOLD take on sparkling water, making its mark by focusing on fruit-inspired flavor & aroma and delivering a much richer, more authentic taste.

Waterloo is made with Non-GMO Project verified and Whole 30 Approved flavors, free of calories, sodium, sugar, & artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of their fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans, made with BPA-free liners.

Contact: Loren O'Neill

Havas BuzzLounge

Telephone: 303-908-3302

Email: oneill@havasbuzzlounge.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterloo-sparkling-water-celebrates-a-year-of-increased-national-expansion-300944824.html

SOURCE Waterloo Sparkling Water