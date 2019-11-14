Watch Brilliance Come to Life for Revolutionary Wine, Beer & Spirit Makers in the Paso Robles, CA Film "Tin City" - Available on Video for the Holidays

This full-length documentary film follows artisan makers who've changed their lives and risked it all to create their own brands is now open for pre-order and available on demand November 26, 2019



PASO ROBLES, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all foodies, oenophiles and travel junkies, this inspirational film is a must for your holiday bucket list, not to mention your friends and family gift list. Alluring and heartfelt, Tin City tells the story of passionate wine country craft makers whose permanently stained hands, aching backs, and barrels of dreams weigh heavy on the mind. These are the proud battle scars of Paso Robles' small lot wine, beer, spirit, and cider makers making a name for themselves, and a home for their barrels, in Tin City, USA. Watch the trailer here.

The film takes place inside the concentrated industrial village of Tin City hidden away in the heart of Paso Robles Wine Country—a wine region within a wine region. This industrial epicurean playground has grown into a mecca for food and wine travelers from around the world. Director Dina Mande of Juice Media has caught it all over the last couple of years.

"The documentary pulls back the curtain and allows viewers to dive past the average wine tasting room banter," Mande said. "You actually get to meet these creative souls and understand the vision behind true boutique wine, cider, and craft beer. This is the unmistakably human element within the bottle. Once you know their stories, it only deepens what's in your glass."

"There is an allure; putting a vine in the ground and, many years later, having that thing be so much bigger," says Aaron Jackson, winemaker and proprietor at Aaron Wines, in the opening scene. "There are very few things we consume in this world that give people that much joy and connect those two processes."

Recently celebrated at San Luis Obispo Film Festival, Newport Beach Film Festival and LA's LaFemme Film Festival, Tin City was acquired for North American distribution by Gravitas Ventures, is currently available for pre-order on iTunes, and will be available through VOD on Amazon.com November 26th, 2019.

