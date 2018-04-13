Washington State's Woodinville Whiskey Company Announces First-Ever Geographic Market Expansion

WOODINVILLE, Wash., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodinville Whiskey Company (WWC) is for the first time geographically expanding its distribution beyond its Washington state backyard and entering new markets. WWC will bring its craft whiskies to California in late April 2018, followed by Oregon mid-year.

Moët Hennessy acquired WWC in July 2017, welcoming the brand into its world-renowned wine and spirits portfolio.

Founded in their hometown of Woodinville by two longtime friends, Orlin Sorensen and Brett Carlile, WWC has established itself in the world of craft whiskeys with its Rye and Bourbon Whiskies. Now in its ninth year of operation, WWC's 5-year-old Straight Bourbon was launched in 2015 and was immediately crowned "Whiskey of the Year" for 2016 by the American Distilling Institute. Its 5-year-old Straight Rye followed in 2016, and that was named "Best Rye Whiskey" for 2017, also by the American Distilling Institute.

Orlin Sorensen, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Woodinville Whiskey, stated, "Brett and I have built Woodinville with a very concentrated and deliberate approach to the markets we enter. We are very excited to expand our reach outside of Washington state and share our whiskies with our friends along the west coast."

Jim Clerkin, President and CEO of Moët Hennessy North America, said, "We acquired Woodinville last year with the confidence that we had identified an iconic brand in its home state, which shares the same authenticity, commitment to excellence, and pioneering spirit as some of our centuries-old wine and spirits brands. Our vision for Woodinville involves significant geographic expansion driven by a thoughtful process that preserves the outstanding quality of the products. We are delighted by the initiatives planned for the coming year and look forward to supporting the Woodinville team to ensure their success."

California distribution will be handled through Coastal Pacific Wine and Spirits, a division of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. For inquiries, please contact your Coastal Pacific Wine and Spirits sales consultant.

About Woodinville Whiskey Company

Woodinville Whiskey Company (www.woodinvillewhiskeyco.com) is a craft distillery founded by two longtime friends and residents of the Woodinville area, Orlin Sorensen and Brett Carlile. Woodinville is Washington state's largest craft distillery, handcrafting all of its products from 100% locally sourced grains from the Omlin Family farm in Quincy, Washington. Their flagship products, Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Woodinville Straight Rye Whiskey were both awarded "Craft Whiskey of the Year" in their respective categories by the American Distilling Institute in 2016 and 2017. The new state of the art distillery and tasting room in Woodinville, completed in 2014, is home to exclusive new launches including the annual Harvest Release which last year featured a Toasted Applewood Finished Bourbon Whiskey.

