Warm Up with Valentine Distilling Co.'s Pumpkin-infused Vodka and Autumnal, Hand-Crafted Cocktail Recipes

FERNDALE, Mich., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cooler weather sets in, Valentine Distilling Co., focuses on cocktails inspired by fall-fitting flavors. Toasty pumpkin, cinnamon, apple, allspice, vanilla, and rich ginger flavors invigorate taste buds and warm up the stomachs of cocktail lovers.

The following recipes include both crisp and refreshing drinks, as well as snug and cozy concoctions. Enjoy these delicious Valentine Distilling Co. fall-inspired cocktails all season. Start off by creating your own Pumpkin-infused Valentine Vodka.

Pumpkin-infused Valentine Vodka Recipe

1 bottle of Valentine Vodka (750 ml)

.5 of a raw pie pumpkin (gutted, peeled, and cubed)

5 pieces of whole clove

7 whole allspice

1 cinnamon stick

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Combine ingredients in a large pitcher, and let it steep for one week at room temperature. Strain off ingredients and keep infusion refrigerated for up to three months.

Now, let's take that infusion to the next level by mixing up Valentine's top three favorite fall cocktails. Classic cocktails infused with a twist of traditional fall flavors, these drinks can be enjoyed throughout the season.

Pumpkin Mule

1.5 oz. Pumpkin-infused Valentine Vodka (see recipe above)

.5 oz. lime juice

Top with a mildly spiced ginger beer.

Espresso Pumpkin Martini

2 oz. Pumpkin-infused Valentine Vodka (see recipe above)

1 oz. cold brew coffee

.5 oz. simple syrup

Pumpkin Pie Martini

2 oz. Pumpkin-infused Valentine Vodka (see recipe above)

.5 oz. simple syrup

.25 oz. Allspice liqueur

.75 oz. 1/2 & 1/2 cream

Preparation: Combine ingredients in a mixing tin, add ice, and shake. Rim martini glass by dipping the rim in simple syrup and then into crushed graham cracker crumbs. Strain into rimmed martini glass, and sprinkle ground nutmeg on top.

"The fall season brings some incredible new flavors to our in-house infusions, including our homemade pumpkin vodka," said Heather DeLiso, General Manager at Valentine Distilling Co. "We've created some impressive new cocktails that we can't wait to share!"

These fall cocktail recipes are sure to please the casual home bartender as well as the experienced cocktail connoisseur.

