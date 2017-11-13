Walter Robb Joins HeatGenie Board of Directors

Former Whole Foods Co-CEO plans to heat things up in Ready-To-Drink Beverages

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HeatGenie, the leading innovator in self-heating beverage packaging, today announced that Walter Robb, former co-CEO of Whole Foods Market, has invested in HeatGenie and joined its Board of Directors, signaling the company's readiness to finalize product development and enter the market in the ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage category. The Company also welcomed consumer packaged goods industry veterans and trailblazers to its Board of Advisors, rounding out a leadership team with deep category experience and track record of success.

"We are very excited to have Walter Robb invest in HeatGenie and join our Board of Directors," said Mark Turner, HeatGenie President and CEO. "Walter brings great experience in both CPG and retail and we are honored to have him join our team as we shift from concept to commercialization in the marketplace."

"I am pleased to join the team and help the company grow," said Robb. "Brendan Coffey has created an innovative new technology and Mark Turner is a terrific, energetic CEO and entrepreneur. HeatGenie's technology will be a win-win for both the beverage category and consumers everywhere who will be able to enjoy a hot can of coffee, tea, soup or sake whenever and wherever they please."

HeatGenie brings the consumer packaged goods market a safe, patented, self-heating innovation that integrates into packaging to heat drinks on the go. HeatGenie's technology safely, simply and quickly heats beverages with a twist of the lid through a solid-state thermal reaction. For consumers, who increasingly value convenience, this means a portable, single-use solution for hot beverages in less than two minutes. HeatGenie is environmentally safe and recyclable both before and after activation.

Walter Robb served as co-CEO of Whole Foods Market and held leadership roles with the company for more than 25 years. In 2017, Robb transitioned to his current role as Chairman of the Board for Whole Kids Foundation and Whole Cities Foundation. Robb also serves on the Board of Directors for Union Square Hospitality Group, The Container Store and Food Maven and dedicates time as a mentor and educator to other entrepreneurs.

HeatGenie also welcomed new Advisory Board members representing the driving forces behind many of today's most notable new food and beverage brands. "The knowledge base, talents and connections of these new HeatGenie advisors provide incomparable access, reach and influence throughout the beverage industry," said Turner.

Danny Stepper is co-founder and CEO of L.A. Libations and a widely recognized brand creator, beverage entrepreneur and business driver, having served in growth positions with leading beverage brands including The Coca-Cola Company and Icelandic Glacial. Stepper is also CEO and founder of Globestepper Entertainment, bringing innovative marketing, production and entertainment expertise to the team.

Brian Goldberg is Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, and formerly CFO, of Amplify Snack Brands, owner of the SkinnyPop Popcorn and Tyrells Crisps brands. He was formerly COO/CFO of Sweet Leaf Tea through the sale of the business to Nestle and has served as an advisor to and investor in other high-growth beverage brands including Deep Eddy Spirits, a flavored-vodka brand, and High Brew Coffee, a ready-to-drink cold brew coffee brand. Goldberg has also been involved as a mentor with SKU, a consumer products accelerator in Austin, TX.

Jason J. Buechel serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Whole Foods Market, now part of Amazon, where he manages digital business, which includes ecommerce, mobile, web and emerging technology. Prior to joining Whole Foods he served for 12 years as Managing Director and Partner in Accenture's Retail Operations practice.

James Tonkin was the founding board member and investor at Zico Coconut water and brings deep experience in the natural beverage space to his role on the HeatGenie advisory board. He was a founding finance aggregator at Suja Juice, managing director of Arnold Palmer Ice Tea and is an active investor in more than 30 functional food and beverage companies. Tonkin is also founder and president of HealthyBrandBuilders where he advises food and beverage brands in the building and design of national infrastructures to support business growth providing cross-functional support from product development and branding to marketing, sales and distribution.

HeatGenie offers a streamline solution for large-scale production quantities into the tens of millions of units. The Company's proven heating technology and flexible design enable the brand to deliver an elegant solution that can scale with CPG needs. With development complete, HeatGenie is moving into market tests in multiple regions worldwide and is ready to be implemented into packaging.

About HeatGenie

Technology meets CPG best describes HeatGenie™, a revolutionary self-heating solution changing the way people consume hot beverages. HeatGenie's safe, patented technology allows CPG brands the ability to offer ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages that heat themselves in 2 minutes, in single-serving, one-use cans. HeatGenie makes it possible for brands to provide what on-the-go consumers want – hot, delicious coffee, tea, soup, bone broth, hot chocolate, sake and more, anytime anywhere.

HeatGenie is the only company able to deliver a solution that is intuitive, safe, fast, compact, recyclable and low cost. The efficient heater integrates into standard beverage cans and allows consumers to enjoy their beverage "hot when they want it" with the twist of the lid.

HeatGenie's partnerships with CPG brands around the globe are currently finalizing commercialization and entering the marketplace. The company delivers to brands the most effective solution for consumers who are increasingly looking for innovation, portability and convenience.

For more information about HeatGenie, visit www.heatgenie.com

