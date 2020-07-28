WALT Wines To Host Bob's Ranch Release Party "Home Edition" On Friday, August 7

ST. HELENA, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury wine producer, WALT Wines, has announced plans to host its annual Bob's Ranch Release Party in a virtual "Home Edition" format this year, in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting in person events nationwide. The Release Party: Home Edition aims to celebrate the release of WALT's flagship wine, Bob's Ranch Pinot Noir, sourced from Sonoma County, California.

"Every year our Club Members and Pinot fans alike celebrate the release of Bob's Ranch," says WALT General Manager Jeff Zappelli. "The energy that the event creates when we release each vintage is incredible - we look forward to celebrating this wine with a special Home Edition format for the main event and more intimately in the afterparty that is exclusively for our Club Members."

The 2018 vintage of the Bob's Ranch Pinot Noir wine exudes an earthy essence which further reveals the Sonoma County vineyard site's unique characteristics. A touch of whole cluster fermentation enhances the savory character of the wine, and fermentation in concrete tanks bring out minerality and freshness. On the nose, fine aromas of fermented black tea and tilled soil while dark plum and blackberry flavors are layered on the seamless, plush palate while inviting a long finish.

The Bob's Ranch Release Party: Home Edition will take place on Friday, August 7 as part of WALT's ongoing Happy Hour series live via Facebook at 4:00p.m. PT. Additionally, WALT Club Members will be invited to join a complimentary ZOOM call immediately following the Happy Hour event with Vintner Kathryn Hall at 4:45pm PT. Guests for both events are invited to purchase the 2018 Bob's Ranch Pinot Noir in advance to be able to sip the wine while learning about its flavor profile and vineyard site.

Tune In for the 8/7, 4pm PT Happy Hour event on WALT's Facebook HERE.

Taste the just released 2018 Bob's Ranch Pinot Noir with Vintner Kathryn Hall, Director of Winemaking Megan Gunderson, and Senior Winemaker Alison Frichtl Hollister

, and Senior Winemaker Alison Frichtl Hollister

Enjoy a virtual tour of Bob's Ranch Estate Vineyard located in Sonoma County, California with WALT's Director of Vineyards, Don Munk.

with WALT's Director of Vineyards, . Register for the 8/7, 4:45pm PT Club Members Only Tasting + Q&A HERE.

Immediately following the Happy Hour event, Club Members are invited to discuss in more detail the new vintage of the Bob's Ranch Pinot Noir, compare to past and future vintages, and be able to ask technical and other questions in real time related to the winemaking and production process.

Purchase 2018 WALT Bob's Ranch Pinot Noir HERE.

WALT has three modern tasting room locations in Sonoma, Napa and Healdsburg, which are currently offering outdoor tastings daily, by appointment only. For more information on WALT Wines and to learn about current offerings, please visit www.waltwines.com or by following social channels @waltwines.

ABOUT WALT: 1,000 Miles of Pinot

WALT specializes in premier Pinot Noir and Chardonnay sourced from the most coveted vineyards along the Pacific Coast, spanning 1,000 miles from the Willamette Valley to the Sta. Rita Hills in Santa Barbara County. Led by Winemaker Megan Gunderson, WALT represents wines of a place – these special sites where thoughtful viticulture enables winemakers to create expressive wines that reflect the signature personality of each site. WALT farms three estate vineyards and partners with meticulous growers who aspire to share standards of quality. Owned by Craig and Kathryn Walt Hall, WALT honors Kathryn's parents, Bob and Dolores Walt, who were grape growers in Mendocino County since 1972 and nurtured Kathryn's passion for vineyards and wine. Guests can visit WALT at two tasting room locations including at the Sonoma Plaza located in Sonoma, CA, Healdsburg, CA and in the Oxbow district located in downtown Napa, CA. All three Tasting Rooms are open to the public. For more information, please visit www.waltwines.com or call (707) 933-4440. @waltwines #1000milesofpinot.

