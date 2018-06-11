walmart wine
NoDerog / istockphoto / Courtesy of Walmart
Walmart Rivals Trader Joe's With New Line of Cheap Wines

By
Editor
The selection includes wines from Italy, France, and the United States

Sleep with one eye open, Trader Joe’s. Walmart just introduced a fancy-pants line of worldly wines sold at low prices. The superstore’s exclusive “Winemakers Selection” features 10 brands from the U.S., Italy, and France. All blends feature inscriptions on the label about where the grapes were grown and food pairing suggestions ranging from meats and stews to casseroles, seafood, and cheese.

French bottles include a sparkling rosé, a grenache from the banks of the Rhône River, a grenache rosé from western Languedoc, a syrah from the country’s Mediterranean coast, and a cabernet franc from the Black Mountains.

Wines from Italy feature a Chianti reserva and a Chianti classico from the wine-growing region of Chianti, a sangiovese from Tuscany, and an Italian red blend using four different grapes from Puglio, Abruzzo, Sicily, and Veneto.

walmart wine

Courtesy of Walmart


A single wine from California exists in this lineup — a cabernet sauvignon from Paso Robles.

Shoppers can find Walmart’s Winemakers Selection in stores now at 1,100 locations across the country. Each bottle costs anywhere from $10 to $16. Need another reason to pop a cork and drink one down? Here are 20.

The Least Eco-Friendly Things You Buy at the Grocery Store Gallery
