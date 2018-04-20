The second Waffle House location that just opened in Atlanta’s SunTrust Park is gaining a lot of attention, and it’s not for the cheesesteak hash browns. The new hub, located in section 130 of the baseball stadium, is the first-ever Waffle House to sell beer. Braves fans have the option of boozing on Miller Lite or Coors Lite cans, both of which are priced at $8.25.

But that’s almost literally all the vendor sells: fountain and alcoholic drinks, plus the brand’s signature hash browns. A short list of three snacks includes a cheesesteak melt hash brown bowl, a grilled chicken melt hash brown bowl, and double hash browns. All of these items can be smothered with grilled onions, American cheese, jalapeño peppers, chunked ham, or chili for an extra fee. The stadium’s other Waffle House kiosk has a slightly bigger menu — but no beer.



Courtesy of Waffle House



Unless you have baseball tickets, don’t get your hopes up. A Waffle House spokesperson told The Daily Meal that brews won’t be offered at any of the chain’s traditional restaurants, and it probably never will be. Waffle House fans will have to get their fix at the hash brown cart, which also sells koozies called “coolies.” For more on the Georgia-based breakfast brand where actor Donnie Wahlberg once left a massive tip, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Waffle House.