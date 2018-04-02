Voluntary Partial Recall of 11.2-Ounce Bottles of Stella Artois

Limited Stella Artois Recall in the U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Artois today announced a voluntary recall of select packages containing 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles of Stella Artois beer that may contain particles of glass. This recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, "Best of Belgium" multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S. The recall does not affect other Stella Artois packaging formats, such as cans or draft or bottles of any other production codes.

The recall is limited in scope to bottles from one third-party production facility that produces a fraction of Stella Artois bottles. This recall impacts less than 1% of Stella Artois glass bottles sold in North America annually, and affected bottles will be far less than this.

The full list of imported Stella Artois packages that are subject to this recall in the U.S. and Canada is below.

This recall comes after the detection of a glass packaging flaw in some 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the beer. The potentially-affected bottles were manufactured by a third-party which is one of many supplying Stella Artois with glass bottles.

We made the decision to voluntarily recall certain packages potentially containing the affected 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our consumers.

The beer subject to this recall includes Stella Artois cases with a packaging date that falls within the ranges listed below. The codes can be found on the back label of the bottles and on the side of the cardboard cartons for the 12-packs, 18-packs and 24-packs of 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles. Consumers should check the Stella Artois bottles in their "Best of Belgium" multi-packs. Attached are photos which show the exact location of the relevant production codes.

"The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure," said Christina Choi, Global Brand VP, Stella Artois. "Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed."

Stella Artois is actively working with our distributor and retail partners to remove potentially-affected packages from retail.

Consumers who have 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles of Stella Artois beer marked with the production codes listed below should visit https://stellaartois.expertinquiry.com for more information and for instructions on how to find the production codes for potentially-affected product. Consumers can also call our consumer hotline at 1-855-215-5824.

Any consumers who currently have potentially-affected Stella Artois beer in the U.S. or Canada within the scope of this recall will be eligible for reimbursement. Consumers are advised not to consume or allow others to consume the potentially-affected product.

SPECIFIC PRODUCTION CODES FOR POTENTIALLY-AFFECTED STELLA ARTOIS PACKAGES

Consumers should follow these steps to assess whether their package of Stella Artois 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles is potentially affected and as a result is subject to this voluntary recall. More detailed instructions can be found at https://stellaartois.expertinquiry.com

Does the package have one of the best before dates written below? (see attachment for further instructions). If so, does it have the corresponding Package Code? If so, does it have the corresponding Time Stamp?

U.S. Stella Artois Production Codes

Best Before Date

Package Code

Time Stamp

13/02/2018

49

02:00-06:00

13/02/2018

52

22:00-23:59

14/02/2018

52

00:00-02:00

14/02/2018

52

22:00-23:59

15/02/2018

52

00:00-05:00

19/02/2018

52, 55

02:00-12:00

20/02/2018

52,55

00:00-05:00

4/3/2018

55

21:00-23:59

5/3/2018

55

00:00-22:00

22/04/2018

55

22:00-23:59

23/04/2018

55

00:00-23:59

24/04/2018

55

00:00-03:00

7/5/2018

55

22:00-23:59

8/5/2018

55

00:00-11:00

6/6/2018

49

08:00-20:00

7/6/2018

49,52

22:00-23:59

8/6/2018

49

00:00-13:00

8/6/2018

52

00:00-07:00

29/08/2018

55

04:00-10:00

13/09/2018

55

23:00-23:59

14/09/2018

55

00:00-22:00

15/09/2018

55

06:00-23:59

16/09/2018

55

00:00-18:00

18/09/2018

55

01:00-08:00

21/09/2018

55

03:00-23:59

22/09/2018

55

00:00-03:00

23/09/2018

52

09:00-23:59

24/09/2018

52

00:00-12:00

25/09/2018

52

12:00-23:59

29/09/2018

52

04:00-14:00

6/10/2018

52

19:00-23:59

7/10/2018

52

00:00-02:00

9/10/2018

55

02:00-07:00

12/10/2018

49

05:00-10:00

27/10/2018

52

01:00-13:00

3/11/2018

55

18:00-23:59

3/11/2018

52

20:00-23:59

2/2/2019

55

18:00-23:59

U.S. Stella Artois Légère Production Codes

Best Before Date

Package Code

Time Stamp

6/10/2018

55

21:00-23:59

7/10/2018

55

00:00-02:00

12/10/2018

52

01:00-06:00

Canada Stella Artois Production Codes

Best Before Date

Package Code

Time Stamp

20/02/2018

49

00:00-06:00

25/04/2018

49

17:00-23:59

26/04/2018

49

00:00-04:00

20/5/2018

49

08:00-23:59

21/5/2018

49

00:00-01:00

7/6/2018

49,52

22:00-23:59

8/6/2018

49

00:00-13:00

8/6/2018

52

00:00-07:00

13/09/2018

55

21:00-23:59

14/09/2018

55

00:00-22:00

25/09/2018

52

12:00-23:59

26/09/2018

52

00:00-23:59

