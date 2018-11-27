VO|CO Acquired by Europa USA Which Will Scale the Vodka Coconut Water Beverage Brand Both Domestically and Internationally

Europa Group USA adds VOCO to their Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VO|CO, the world's first beverage to blend pure coconut water with premium vodka into a "ready to drink" cocktail, has been acquired by Europa Group USA, the owner of several other beverage brands including the Australian Bitters Company, Elegance Vodka, and Australis Gin. VO|CO launched in summer of 2014 and has emerged in markets throughout the United States over the last few years. Europa Group USA has tremendous plans to scale the brand both domestically and internationally specifically with their distribution system in Australia and the south pacific.

About VO|CO

VO|CO is the world's first "ready to drink" coconut water and vodka beverage. VO|CO mixes a premium triple distilled vodka and pure coconut water to create a refreshing and elegantly simple cocktail for all to enjoy. The alcoholic drink has successfully created a category of its own by bridging a gap in the market through preserving the individual great tastes of two of the world's most popular beverage choices, vodka and coconut water. VO|CO is a one-of-a-kind product that consists of all natural ingredients and requires no chaser or mixer.

About Europa Group USA

Europa Group USA is fast becoming a leader in the beverage market with their range of handcrafted bitters and spirits, coupled with their capabilities to develop, produce, market and export unique liquor products to established markets in the USA and across the globe. Europa Group USA aims to become a dominant player in the liquor industry by building a portfolio of brands across most alcoholic beverage categories in the spirits category.

For more information, please visit www.voco.net.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Baker

RIOT Media Group

205552@email4pr.com

765-716-3301

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voco-acquired-by-europa-usa-which-will-scale-the-vodka-coconut-water-beverage-brand-both-domestically-and-internationally-300755888.html

SOURCE VO|CO