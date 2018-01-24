Vixxo to Maintain Fuel, Food and Beverage Services for Over 500 7-Eleven Sunoco Store Locations

Company expands Hartford operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vixxo, a leader in technology-enabled facility and asset management solutions, has expanded its client roster with the addition of 7-Eleven owned Sunoco stores. Through this partnership, Vixxo will provide maintenance services to over 500 Sunoco locations on the East Coast.

Vixxo will be responsible for providing overall maintenance for fuel, food and beverage services, HVAC, and others to Sunoco retail locations. To support this added growth and ensure exceptional service, Vixxo has expanded its customer service team in Hartford, Conn.

The relationship between the convenience store giant and Vixxo began in 2009 with Vixxo providing reactive and proactive maintenance services across 7-Eleven's more than 9,300 corporate and franchisee-owned locations in North America. Vixxo proved its ability to deliver top-quality service while achieving excellent operational and cost efficiencies, and business growth and operational requirements propelled the need for additional facilities management support for the global company following 7-Eleven's acquisition of Sunoco last year.

"Through our longstanding partnership with 7-Eleven and the team's experience managing multiple trades including fuel, this opportunity was a perfect fit for Vixxo. We have developed solutions that are a custom fit for their brand," said Jim Reavey, Vixxo's chief executive officer.

As a result of Vixxo's continued growth, the company has also recently relocated its Hartford, Conn. office to a revitalized area downtown. The 20,000 sq. ft. building is at 225 Asylum Street in Goodwin Square. In addition to supporting Sunoco, Vixxo will serve Ahold/Alliance and 7-Eleven at this new location.

"The new Hartford office affirms our growth and continuous efforts to better serve our clients," said Reavey. "We realize the value our clients place on our ability to keep their operations up and running, and our Hartford team is focused on supporting their critical revenue-generating assets along the East Coast."

About Vixxo

Vixxo is a leading technology-enabled facility and asset management provider for many Fortune 500 clients in the restaurant, retail, convenience, and supermarket industries. Their solutions are designed to revolutionize and optimize clients' multisite portfolios by improving service delivery, reducing costs and providing strategic insights – all aimed at lowering total cost of ownership. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Vixxo maintains a national network of 150,000 service provider technicians and services over 65,000+ client locations.

