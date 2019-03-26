Vivino ranks Frank Family Vineyards as one of the 10 best Napa Valley Cabernets, and one of the 50 best red wines worldwide

CALISTOGA, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Napa Valley-based Frank Family Vineyards has received top rankings for its 2014 Patriarch in the Vivino 2019 Wine Style Awards, coming in at No. 5 on the 10 Best Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon list and No. 24 on the 50 Best Red Wines Worldwide. These awards are based on a collection of ratings and reviews from across the entire year and reflect which wines Vivino's 34 million users feel are among the best overall. Of the over 214,000 wineries listed on Vivino, less than one percent receive an accolade.

"We are proud to receive an award like this as it reflects the way our customers feel about our wines as a collective. These are the people that matter most to Frank Family, and to be recognized as one of the best wines worldwide by them is humbling," Frank Family Vineyards owner Rich Frank said.

Frank Family is honored to be included in this list which features other notable producers like Scarecrow, Harlan, Domaine de La Romanée-Conti and Pétrus.

Vivino's Wine Style Awards is an annual celebration created to recognize the world's best wines, chosen by the world's largest wine community. The fifth annual awards feature the ten highest rated wines across 164 unique wine style categories, selected based on popularity.

Frank Family has consistently ranked as one of the best Napa Valley Wineries in consumer-driven rankings. For many years in a row, the tasting room has won the reader's choice for "Best Napa Winery" in the annual Bay Area A-List contest. They have also ranked in Wine & Spirits Top 20 Wines in America's Best Restaurants each year for the past three years, with both their Carneros Chardonnay and Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon placing in the top ten of their respective categories multiple years in a row.

Frank Family Vineyards was founded in 1992 by former Disney Studios president Rich Frank. First constructed as the Historic Larkmead Winery in 1884, the stone building on property is the third oldest in Napa and appears on the national Register of Historical Places. Today, Frank Family owns over 380 acres of vineyards in the Napa Valley, and in 2015 received Napa Green certifications for both the land and winery. Frank Family's reputation for having the friendliest hospitality in Napa Valley has fans flocking to the tasting room on Larkmead Lane. Regular tastings of Frank Family's limited-production reserve and sparkling wines are priced at $40 per person and are offered seven days a week between 10am and 5pm. Reservations are strongly recommended for visits from Monday through Thursday and are required for visits on Friday through Sunday. Frank Family's Napa Valley Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, and Cabernet Sauvignon are distributed nationally.

For more information about Frank Family Vineyards, please visit www.frankfamilyvineyards.com

