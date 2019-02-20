Vivanco Family Wines Announces New Activation for Visitors, "The Vivanco Experience"

Winry in La Rioja, Spain Adds Experiential Tour



NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivanco Family Wines launches its newest activation, The Vivanco Experience, specifically developed for English speakers and the Millennial-set visiting La Rioja, Spain. The Vivanco Experience invites visitors to maximize the highlights of the winery, museum and restaurant in a condensed 2-4 hour window.

"Come and discover a world of sensations through our Winery and Museum Guided Tour. This is a complete and exclusive experience with a unique vision of Wine Culture," stated Santiago Vivanco. "You will uncover the best Museum of Wine Culture in the world and a state-of-the-art winery surrounded by our rolling vineyards."

The Museum of Wine Culture was inaugurated in 2004 by H.R.M. King Juan Carlos I and has since been visited by dignitaries, celebrities and athletes. Vivanco Foundation's 4,000-piece private art collection is an educational magnet for wine lovers. Featuring artifacts that span the creative genius of ancient civilizations to modern day artwork by the likes of Picasso and Miro, the 8,000-year relationship between wine and humankind is unified in one spectacular destination. Among the many awards The Museum and its Foundation have been granted, the UN World Trade Organization Ulysses Award marked the sustained efforts in innovation by the Culture of Wine Program. Vivanco has welcomed over 1 Million visitors in its time, while it continues to attract new and returning fans each year.

Walk through the world-renowned 13,000 square foot Culture of Wine Museum where you receive a captivating new outlook about the history of wine-making and the art that inspired it.

Taste a selection of Vivanco's finest wines: Viura Tempranillo Blanco-Maturana Blanca, Vivanco Reserva, Vivanco Crianza, and Colección Vivanco Parcelas de Garnacha.

Free entrance to the temporary exhibition "Dionysian Picasso".

A culinary experience with a 3-Wine Tasting, paired with a special Gourmet Tapas Menu at Vivanco's Tapas Bar.

A complete culinary experience with a Food and Wine Pairing Seasonal Menu at Restaurant Vivanco. Indulge in traditional dishes of La Rioja with a modern twist all while taking in an unparalleled view of the vineyards and mountains.

