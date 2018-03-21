VIVA XXXII Tequila Names Joseph Angelo As President

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropic spirits brand VIVA XXXII Tequila is excited to announce industry veteran Joseph Angelo as President of the company. The new hire brings VIVA XXXII nearly twenty years of experience in the wine and spirits industry. Angelo and his vast network will continue the brand's mission while simultaneously elevating the innovative tequila to new levels.

"Our brand has grown exponentially this last year," says founder Yvonne Niami. "We felt ready to bring a talent like Joseph into the VIVA XXXII family. His valuable insights and expertise will let us lean into this current growth curve. We couldn't have imagined all of this change when we started VIVA XXXII just a few years ago, but we welcome it with open arms. I'm personally looking forward to working hand-in-hand with Joey to grow my brand into the powerhouse I envisioned it to be," she concludes.

Most recently, Angelo was a Sales Executive at Empire Merchants, one of the top liquor distribution companies in the United States. During his time there, he amassed and represented a spirits portfolio valued at more than $100 million in the metro New York market. In this role, Joseph was responsible for the volume, visibility, and distribution of some of the world's top spirit brands.

"I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to shape VIVA XXXII into a leading force in the spirits market. VIVA XXXII is unlike any competing product in the marketplace – a superior premium tequila which is priced for everyone to enjoy," said Angelo. "I was drawn to VIVA XXXII not only for creating an exceptional product, but also for its charitable efforts to help prevent animal abuse, which has always been an important cause for me as well."

As President of the company, Joseph will be responsible for overseeing national sales and distribution, as well as many other aspects on behalf of the brand. Together, Angelo and Niami will lead VIVA XXXII in pursuing its mission of bringing tequila into the modern age by making a premium quality product more accessible, and supporting charitable causes.

VIVA XXXII proudly donates ten percent of net proceeds to animal abuse prevention organizations.

ABOUT VIVA XXXII

Available in three varietals, Joven, Reposado, and Extra Añejo, VIVA XXXII Tequila is an award-winning spirit. Handcrafted in the city of Tequila, Mexico, VIVA XXXII is meant to sip and savor – on the rocks, neat, or as part of an exceptional cocktail. Unlike other sipping tequilas, VIVA XXXII is not only crafter to savor, but also priced to indulge. Providing more than just a memorable happy hour, 10% of net proceeds go towards preventing animal abuse because we know you care about our four-legged friends just as much as we do.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viva-xxxii-tequila-names-joseph-angelo-as-president-300617229.html

SOURCE VIVA XXXII Tequila