Vitosa® Stevia Receives FEMA GRAS Approval as Natural Flavor

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flavor Extracts Manufacturers Association (FEMA) has issued GRAS approval (generally recognized as safe) for Vitosa® natural flavors, a new line of stevia products from HB Natural Ingredients.

Vitosa® natural flavors are specially designed to provide unique flavor modification properties that can be used to impart, enhance or modify the flavor profile of a wide range of food and beverage and pharmaceutical applications. The result of patent-pending technological innovation, Vitosa® natural flavors are manufactured by natural ingredients producer HB Natural Ingredients, a subsidiary of BGG World.

Vitosa® has a broad range of product applications including carbonated soft drinks, juices, energy and sports drinks, flavored water, dairy products, cookies and candies. Vitosa® natural flavors are synergistic with a wide range of natural sugars and high-intensity sweetener sugar-reduced and sugar-free food and beverage products. They improve the overall sensory performance of natural and artificial high-intensity sweeteners by increasing the sweetening power up to 50% in added sugar water at the authorized doses, which provides full-bodied mouthfeel and improved flavor and aroma. Vitosa® is also synergistic with low-calorie and slow release carbohydrate sweeteners and rare sugars.

HB Natural Ingredients has introduced three distinctive Vitosa® products to maximize formulation and marketing positioning options: Active, Delight and Match. "Our range of Vitosa® natural flavors give flavorists dynamic new capabilities to optimize the flavor and taste profile of their formulations while providing cost savings compared to existing options," explained Dr. Varuzhan Abelyan, Co-Chairman and Chief of Science & Technology. "With Vitosa®, it's now possible to develop a much broader range of great tasting natural flavor systems and reduced and sugar-free product development solutions that deliver great taste while also reducing calories," he added.

The FEMA GRAS approval and classification of Vitosa® as a "flavoring with modifying properties" (FMP) is good news for flavor producers and consumer product makers. Benefits include:

"Natural Flavor" Finished Product Labeling

Significant Flavor Enhancement Properties

Freely Soluble in Water, Propylene Glycol and Aqueous Ethanol Solutions

High Temperature and pH Stability in Food and Beverage Applications

Excellent Storage Stability

Unique Set of Flavor Profiles to Meet Most Flavoring Needs

Natural Flavor Properties for Sugar Reduction in Various Food and Beverage Applications

About FEMA GRAS

The FEMA GRAS program of the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association of the United States is the longest-running and most widely recognized industry GRAS assessment program. As part of the program's policy of transparency, the scientific criteria employed by the FEMA Expert Panel for its GRAS assessments are published in the peer-reviewed scientific literature so that they may be reviewed and understood by regulators, business, and the public. For more information, visit femaflavor.org.

About HB Natural Ingredients, Subsidiary of BGG World

HB Natural Ingredients is an innovative B2B manufacturer of specialty plant-based ingredients that deliver unique functionality in consumer products. The company's technology-driven ingredients include Vitosa® natural flavors and stevia sweeteners, a comprehensive range of stevia leaf extracts, and licorice root extracts including MAG (Mono Ammonium Glycyrrhizinate). HB Natural Ingredients operates across the nutrition, food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical and pet food markets. The company is vertically integrated and controls all phases of a sustainable supply chain from farming through processing, in an environmentally responsible manner. This produces consistent quality, excellent value and material traceability. HB Natural Ingredients USA is headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, visit HBNaturalIngredients.com.

