Vitaminwater is known for deliciously fruity flavors like tropical mango, kiwi-strawberry and acai-blueberry-pomegranate — but in a fiery twist of events, the brand recently launched two new varieties, and one is kind of spicy.

Prior to their official release date, Vitaminwater sent new “Fire” and “Ice” flavors over to The Daily Meal, where we divvied them up into cups for a taste test. With slight hesitation, we swigged a sip of spicy watermelon lime Fire, which features a touch of jalapeño and habanero. While we were expecting this drink to pack the heat, it was actually very mild and tasted mostly like melon. One editor even compared it to fruit chaat, an Indian fruit salad made with sweet and spicy chaat masala dressing.

Cool blueberry lavender Ice was refreshing. We could see ourselves drinking it at a nice summertime picnic in the park or while nursing a hangover. This flavor profile was much nicer than Fire, but we also thought it was reminiscent of the Bath & Body Works perfume sprays we wore in high school and college. (Shout-out to Sweet Pea and Japanese Cherry Blossom.)

“That’s not necessarily a bad thing,” one editor said. “It was nostalgic!”

Another said she really wanted to like Ice, but it reminded her too much of Trix cereal, which she’s always thought tastes too artificial. On the other hand, it did possess a slight cooling element in the aftertaste.

“It reminds me vaguely of a kids’ mouthwash,” the second editor said. “That’s not to say it’s terrible, but it’ll definitely be something that appeals to just some people.”

If we had to choose between the two, we would definitely pick Ice. In retrospect, Fire might make a decent mixer for tequila for those in the market for a very mildly spiced margarita. If you’re not satisfied until you break a sweat from the spice, set your taste buds ablaze with the world’s hottest hot sauces.