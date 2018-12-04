The Vitamin Shoppe® First Retailer to Carry Industry's Only Pure Almond Based Protein Powder by NOOSH Brands

As consumer demand for plant-based protein continues to grow, NOOSH Almond Protein Powders make their retail debut at The Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide.

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe® (NYSE:VSI), an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products now carries NOOSH Almond Protein Powders in its stores and on its website vitaminshoppe.com. NOOSH, the plant-based product company known for its unique, playful packaging and naturally sourced ingredients, is the first brand to produce and manufacture a plant-based protein powder derived from whole California-grown almonds. As a company dedicated to bringing innovative products to the market, The Vitamin Shoppe® is the first and only national retailer to offer NOOSH Almond Protein Powder in its stores.

NOOSH was developed to appeal to the nutrition and culinary needs of consumers' everyday routines unlike most protein powders that are marketed specifically as a supplement for workout recovery. With unflavored, chocolate, and vanilla bean options, NOOSH protein powders are a healthy and tasty addition to smoothies, hot cocoa and other beverages, breakfast oats, pasta sauces, vegetable purees, desserts and more. The first pure, unflavored California almond protein powder to market, NOOSH provides an added boost of protein and fiber and is a healthier alternative to plant-based protein products.

"When it comes to plant-based protein, NOOSH is an incredibly unique brand that represents innovation in its truest form," says Dave Mock, Chief Merchandising Officer at The Vitamin Shoppe®. "Our customers are consistently looking for new products that will meet their dietary needs and we're confident NOOSH Almond Protein will not only satisfy those needs but will be a product that the whole family will enjoy."

"We have made a significant investment in technology and food science to create the most concentrated and highest quality of California almond protein powder ever introduced on the market, " said Sarine Sahatjian, founder and CEO of NOOSH Brands. "Our products are manufactured in a facility with the highest standards: ideal for people with peanut, dairy, soy and corn allergies or other dietary restrictions, and are preservative-free. Our protein powders are easy to mix and do not have a bitter, off taste that is associated with most flavored and unflavored, plant-based products."

NOOSH Almond Protein is created through a unique process that maximizes the nutritional value of every almond, without using chemicals or processing aids while yielding a natural and healthy product customers can trust. With 17 grams of high-quality protein per serving, NOOSH Almond Protein Powders make a delicious and nutritious source of beneficial amino acids for active lifestyles. Available at The Vitamin Shoppe® in a 1.15 pound re-sealable pouch for $39.99 and single serve packets for $2.99 each or $44.99 for a case of 15, and come in three flavors including Vanilla, Chocolate and Unflavored, which can be enjoyed in drink form or easily incorporated into food and baked goods. For more information about NOOSH Almond Protein, visit The Vitamin Shoppe® store near you or log on to vitaminshoppe.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®, Inc. (NYSE:VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel, specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe® also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and Next Step® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 775 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About NOOSH Brands

NOOSH by definition is an Armenian word for "almond" but for the brand it also means family. Founded by CEO Sarine Sahatjian, NOOSH was a simple idea of her desire for a healthier snack choice that still offered convenience and great taste for her two sons. What she created is a line of products that deliver on-the-go nutrition to fuel any schedule. With whole California almonds, unique packaging, and all-natural ingredients, NOOSH products can be enjoyed by the whole family. The quality is not only in the ingredients but also in manufacturing processes that meet the highest standards in the food industry. NOOSH currently offers an assortment of almond butters, almond oils, and almond protein powders. www.nooshbrands.com.

