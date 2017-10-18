Vital Proteins Brings Collagen Into The Coffee Aisle With Launch Of Collagen Creamers

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Proteins' latest game-changing debut is bringing collagen into the coffee aisle. The new Collagen Creamers made with organic coconut milk contain only clean, simple ingredients – each serving packing 10g of collagen, delicious healthy fats, and naturally-sourced spices. Shelf-stable and convenient, these powdered creamers are the perfect dairy-free addition to coffee, tea, or any food or drink that could use a creamy protein boost. They have the same great collagen benefits consumers love, with the added benefits of organic coconut milk's natural, healthy fats.

Vital Proteins' Collagen Creamers come in natural Coconut, Vanilla, and Gingerbread flavors with only 1 gram of sugar and 140 calories per serving. Each creamer boasts 10 grams of pure collagen protein adding full-body benefits for healthy hair, skin, nails, joints, and bones. Organic coconut milk provides 9 grams of healthy fats from naturally-sourced MCTs to help improve heart health, aid in increased exercise endurance, and support energy production.

"We know that our customers love adding collagen to their coffee or tea each morning, so adding Collagen Creamers to the collection just seemed like a natural next step," explained Vital Proteins CEO and Founder, Kurt Seidensticker. "And by making them dairy-free and gluten-free, we're able to keep simple, clean ingredients at the core of our whole food philosophy."

Latte-loving consumers can now purchase the dairy, soy, gluten, and carrageenan-free Collagen Creamers online through www.vitalproteins.com and in-store at retailers nationwide beginning January 1st.

Vital Proteins' all-natural collection of clean label products work from the inside out to rejuvenate, revitalize, and restore overall wellness and natural beauty.

