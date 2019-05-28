Visit Loudoun launches Summer of Love tour to commemorate 50 years of love in Virginia

LEESBURG, Va., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From flower crowns and music festivals to fashion icon tributes and farm days, Loudoun County is going back in time for a summer-long campaign celebrating 50 Years of Love in Virginia.

On June 1, Visit Loudoun will launch the Summer of Love tour, which includes nearly 20 events and festivals through August that are inspired by the people, events, music and iconic moments of 1969. The campaign was created to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Virginia Tourism Corporation's "Virginia is for Lovers" brand.

"The Virginia is for Lovers brand is one of the most iconic brands in advertising, recognized around the world, and we are proud to partner with Virginia Tourism," Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson said. "The Summer of Love tour captures the cultural touchstones of 1969 while also highlighting the diversity of experiences in Loudoun and what people truly love about this destination."

In partnership with Lindsay Volkswagen, a vintage VW tour bus will travel to all 19 stops county-wide, including concerts, food and wine events, a Lilly Pulitzer themed evening of polo, camp out, farm festivals and more. Visitors can stop by the bus for special giveaways and photo opportunities with the classic vehicle.

The campaign will commence with a preview event June 1 at the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum, celebrating Loudoun's rich agricultural history, and officially kick off with Woodstock in the Gap June 7 and 8. This two-day festival in the historic town of Hillsboro includes multiple music acts, family crafts, local craft beverages and more. The tour will end August 17 with the Lindsay VW Summer of Love Music Festival presented by iHeart Radio. Held at B Chord Brewing Company, the day will feature a variety of musicians, songwriters, local artisans and food vendors.

Several stops throughout the tour will also feature the special 50 Years of Love wine, being released by Tarara Winery, and limited-edition 50 Years of Love craft beer from B Chord Brewing.

For more information and a complete list of events visit www.visitloudoun.org/summeroflove #LoCoSummerofLove #LoveLoudoun #50YearsOfLove #ShareWhatYouLove #LoveVA

