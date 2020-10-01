Virgo Investment Group Announces Growth Capital Investment In Flow Alkaline Spring Water

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo Investment Group ("Virgo") today announced an investment in Flow Alkaline Spring Water ("Flow"), a leading premium water brand with a deep focus on sustainable practices. This partnership aligns with Virgo's focus on strategically expanding its franchises within the health and wellness sectors.

Based in Toronto with operations in both Canada and the US, Flow produces what are regarded as the best-tasting, packaged alkaline spring waters, sold in Tetra-Pak cartons made from renewable-resourced material that are fully recyclable. In just four years, Flow has become North America's fastest growing premium water with distribution channels throughout Canada and the United States and is sold in over 25,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Safeway, Bristol Farms and other retailers. The brand sells its alkaline spring waters in a variety of flavors and sizes, and recently introduced a new collagen-infused water line. Virgo's investment in Flow will be used to continue to accelerate the company's growth, expand distribution channels, and fund new product lines. With this investment Virgo's Managing Partner Scott Guthrie will join the Flow brands' advisory group.

"We are thrilled to be working with Nicholas and his world class management team as we build out our newly formed wellness investment vertical that seeks partnerships with companies, like Flow, that are disrupting the wellness space with innovative new products and services" said Guthrie.

"Virgo is a dynamic addition to Flow's already amazing investor group," says Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow founder and CEO. "As our first investment from an institutional fund, we were attracted to Virgo's focus on creativity and building community, and how people interact through positivity -- all in harmony with the ethos of the Flow brand."

Reichenbach went on to say, "When you build a business based on something as simple and pure as water, which has been reinvented by many brands but is utterly indispensable as a household staple, you want partners like Virgo, that share the vision that great companies are built on not only better for you products, but products that are better for the planet."

Flow has assembled an innovative and energized management team with deep industry experience, and relationships across the food and beverage, consumer products, retail, branding and advertising industries. Flow's current investors include Grammy-nominated musicians Shawn Mendes and Post Malone, and the brand was recently featured in a new music video for "Vida Loca" from the Black Eyed Peas, continuing to build a following in the entertainment industry. In 2019, Flow enlisted actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow to be a brand ambassador, for that year.

About Virgo Investment Group

Founded in 2009, Virgo's mission is to support and build innovative businesses. Virgo partners with Founder-led or Family-owned companies, targeting entrepreneurs that have brought unique services and products to their respective industries. Virgo drives value-add initiatives post-investment with a focus on human capital transformation, business process enhancement and technology implementation. Virgo is an idea that there is a more creative, a more aligned, and a more human way to invest in and to build businesses together. The Firm has raised over $1.8 billion and completed 61 investments to date. For more information, please visit www.virgo-llc.com..

About Flow Alkaline Spring Water

Flow is one of the fastest growing premium water brands in North America, offering naturally alkaline spring water in a range of flavors. Flow was founded in 2015 and is a B-Corp Certified company. Founded by serial entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow was introduced on the principal that naturally sourced spring water is one of the best forms of hydration. All Flow beverages are mindfully sourced from protected springs. Flow is packaged in a Tetra-Pak paper carton made from +/-75 percent renewable resources.

Due to its unique origins, Flow's water is filled with naturally occurring electrolytes, essential minerals, and an alkaline pH of 8.1. The Flow brand is available at over 20,000 retailers across the United States, Canada, and Europe including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Rexall, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, CVS, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley's, Vitamin Shoppe, and Planet Organic. For more information on Flow Alkaline Spring Water, please visit flowhydration.com, or follow Flow on social media; Instagram and Twitter and facebook.com/FlowHydration.

