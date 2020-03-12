Vintners Collections & Consulting Helps Wine Suppliers Build Their Brand Through National Account On-Premise Placements

ORLANDO, Fla., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marilyn Vogel, Wine Industry Leader with over three decades of experience building successful brands, is leveraging her skills, knowledge, integrity and relationships to create Vintners Collections & Consulting LLC; a platform to share her passion and expertise bringing together great brands and great people.

In today's ever-changing alcohol beverage environment, it is becoming much more challenging for suppliers to get noticed and gain quality distribution in the US market. Realizing that supplier competition continues to grow increasingly fierce and disproportionately favors the 'big' brands, Marilyn has decided to leverage her vast experience and industry relationships to help fine wine and other suppliers connect with the national account on-premise and transportation network. "My passion is to connect the 'right' brands with the 'right' accounts to bring value and an exceptional experience to the consumer which keeps them coming back for more, creating a win-win situation all around while maintaining female ownership. There are so many wine brands out there that deserve to be visible on wine lists so that consumers can discover and enjoy them. "My goal is to help these wines get on the list to build their brand, one sip at a time."

Marilyn represents producers that prefer to outsource their sales and marketing to a professional national account executive. She is dialed in and connected to the major national accounts in the US. If you are looking for the right placement of your wines and to build your US distribution, look no further, contact Vintners Collections today! For more information, visit: Vintnerscollections.com, follow Marilyn on Facebook: (facebook.com/vintnerscollections), Instagram (vogel.marilyn) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/in/mvogel1)

About Marilyn Vogel:

Growing up in the restaurant business working at her mother's family owned for 13 years helping with all aspects of the day to day operation while going to school, the on-premise business model is baked into her DNA. In addition, Marilyn worked within one of the top distributorships for 8 years and subsequently spent 20 years on the supplier side building well-known brands such as Castello Banfi, Concha Y Toro and Guarachi Wine Partners. As a Certified Master Sommelier with extensive experience spanning all three tiers of the beverage alcohol industry, she brings forth a holistic view and intuitive ability to solve her customers' problems creatively and with positive results.

About Vintners Collections and Consulting

The company was launched in 2020 by Marilyn Vogel to meet the needs of wine producers seeking the opportunity for the perfect product placement in a highly competitive landscape. Marilyn Vogel will leverage her considerable access to national accounts, her relationships and her proven high-level of service to help you get your brand(s) on the list. www.vintnerscollections.com

Contact: Marilyn Vogel, Vintners Collections & Consulting, 235877@email4pr.com, 407-257-5407

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vintners-collections--consulting-helps-wine-suppliers-build-their-brand-through-national-account-on-premise-placements-301022038.html

SOURCE Vintners Collections & Consulting by Marilyn Vogel, LLC