VINISUD 2018, to Focus on Ethical Accountability and Sustainable Development

MONTPELLIER, France, October 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Sustainable, organic or biodynamic viticulture, natural winemaking practices and vegan wines are all ways in which the wine world is adapting to current consumer concerns. VINISUD World of Mediterranean Wines has decided to focus its 2018 show on these initiatives. The event takes place from February 18 to 20, 2018 at the Montpellier showground.
A snapshot of ethical accountability in the wine world
Consumer demands have changed: people want to consume more sustainably, are more interested in local products and are looking for transparency. The food industry needs to address these fundamental issues which challenge its structure. With its finger constantly on the pulse of breaking trends and marketing opportunities for all Mediterranean regions and appellations, Vinisud has chosen to prompt debate and contribute exhaustive insight to these major issues.
Catering for the needs of producers and buyers
As in previous years, World of Mediterranean Wines has selected a salient theme as a common thread for the three-day event that is designed to cater for the needs of suppliers and buyers alike. Vinisud 2018 is turning the spotlight on producers who strive to guarantee more environmentally-friendly and/or ethically accountable practices. It also provides greater clarity for buyers looking for new wines and flavours that resonate with current consumer trends by offering clear visit and tasting routes.
Innovation at the crux of the show
A complete range of events will revolve around these responsible initiatives, including:
