VINISUD 2018, to Focus on Ethical Accountability and Sustainable Development

MONTPELLIER, France, October 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sustainable, organic or biodynamic viticulture, natural winemaking practices and vegan wines are all ways in which the wine world is adapting to current consumer concerns. VINISUD World of Mediterranean Wines has decided to focus its 2018 show on these initiatives. The event takes place from February 18 to 20, 2018 at the Montpellier showground.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/589007/VINISUD_Logo.jpg )

A snapshot of ethical accountability in the wine world

Consumer demands have changed: people want to consume more sustainably, are more interested in local products and are looking for transparency. The food industry needs to address these fundamental issues which challenge its structure. With its finger constantly on the pulse of breaking trends and marketing opportunities for all Mediterranean regions and appellations, Vinisud has chosen to prompt debate and contribute exhaustive insight to these major issues.

Catering for the needs of producers and buyers

As in previous years, World of Mediterranean Wines has selected a salient theme as a common thread for the three-day event that is designed to cater for the needs of suppliers and buyers alike. Vinisud 2018 is turning the spotlight on producers who strive to guarantee more environmentally-friendly and/or ethically accountable practices. It also provides greater clarity for buyers looking for new wines and flavours that resonate with current consumer trends by offering clear visit and tasting routes.

Innovation at the crux of the show

A complete range of events will revolve around these responsible initiatives, including:

The results of three exclusive studies conducted internationally will be revealed for the first time:

"An overview of ethical consumerism in France and worldwide". The study, conducted with GRAINES DE CHANGEMENT identifies emerging trends. "Consumer trends in New York and Paris: a comparative study". Following the success of the New York v London research, this study conducted with SOWINE compares two key cities for the wine market, focusing on environmentally accountable labelling. "The International Observatory for Mediterranean Wines". Every year, this study with WINE INTELLIGENCE reveals how the vitality of Mediterranean wines is progressing worldwide.

A survey of responsible initiatives by exhibitors.

A presentation of sustainable and responsible consumer habits in the Palais Méditerranéen.

ABOUT VINISUD

Over 30,000 international visitors representing 70 nationalities, including 400 international buyers recruited by VINISUD and Sud de France as part of the International Business Forum.

1,650 exhibitors with attendance by all Southern marketing boards and countries around the Mediterranean.

Zones promoting innovation and the identity of wines and producer regions:

The Palais Méditerranéen and the Sparkling Zone with over 2,000 wines presented on a free-pour basis in conjunction with the Regional Occitanie branch of the French Oenologists' Association Expression Méditerranéenne and heritage grape varieties by Wine Mosaïc The New Wave which showcases new wine growers Mediterranean Wine Tourism designed to promote the region's unique wine culture



www.vinisud.com

VINISUD - ADHESION GROUP

Tel: +33(0)1-41-86-41-29

vinisud@adhes.com

http://vinisud.com/

SOURCE VINISUD - World of Mediterranean Wines