Vineyard Brands Appointed As Newest Importer Of Petrus In The United States

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vineyard Brands is proud to announce that it has been appointed as the newest US importer of Petrus, the famous estate of Pomerol, Bordeaux.

Petrus, which is located on the plateau of Pomerol, Bordeaux, is owned by Jean-Francois Moueix, the son of Jean-Pierre Moueix, and his children, including Jean Moueix.

The 11.5-hectare vineyard of Petrus is situated on the top of the highest elevation on the Pomerol plateau and is planted with 100% Merlot grapes. The clay soil and terroir of Petrus are unique.

Olivier Berrouet has been the winemaker at Petrus since 2008, when he took over from his father, Jean-Claude Berrouet, who was the winemaker from 1964 until his retirement.

Since 2013, Petrus is distributed around the world exclusively by Clés Distribution.

"We're very pleased to have selected Vineyard Brands as our newest importer of Petrus, complementary to our three other partners in the United States. We're very confident in our partnership with Vineyard Brands, given their success over the years in representing the wineries in their remarkable portfolio," said Christophe Jaquemin Sablon, CEO of Clés Distribution.

"We're thrilled to be representing Petrus, a winery synonymous with distinction and excellence," said Greg Doody, President & CEO of Vineyard Brands. "Petrus is one of the finest and most iconic wines produced in the world."

About Vineyard Brands

Vineyard Brands is a national importer of fine wines, operating throughout the United States. Vineyard Brands represents over 75 brands of wines, including producers of estate-bottled wines in Burgundy, Chablis, the Rhône, the Loire Valley, Alsace and southern France as well as some of the best wines available from Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, South Africa, Argentina, New Zealand and Australia. Our mission is to select and offer wines of the best quality and value from around the world so that there is absolute confidence in any wine with "Imported by Vineyard Brands" on the label. Learn more at http://vineyardbrands.com

