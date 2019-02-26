Vinesse Wines Acquires Touring & Tasting and Announces Expansion Plans

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinesse Wines has acquired Touring & Tasting Marketing and Media and is announcing expansion plans for 2019. Thanks to this new arrangement with 26-year wine club industry leader Vinesse Wines of Westlake Village, California, Touring & Tasting is poised for an exciting leap forward in many directions.

First, the Touring & Tasting community is being expanded to include Vinesse's nationwide customers, subscribers, readers, online audiences and distribution partners. Vinesse General Manager Nick Perdiew says, "We look forward to bringing this iconic brand and publication with its world-class articles, photography, videos and insider touring ideas to Vinesse customers. In addition, we're excited to significantly amplify the national audience for Touring & Tasting's wine industry partners."

Second, the company is expanding its Touring & Tasting Preferred Program. Preferred members receive VIP upgrades, enhancements and special benefits at participating Touring & Tasting partner wineries, hotels and events. Vinesse Wines members and customers will be offered charter member status in the Preferred Program and as member benefits are significantly expanded.

Finally, the company will be adding new tour locations and providers to its Touring & Tasting Tour Division which provides custom travel planning assistance and transportation in wine regions. Tours will be expanded outside of Northern California to include a wide range of options in domestic and international wine regions.

According to Vinesse GM Perdiew, "We are proud that Touring & Tasting founder Paul Arganbright and nine-year director Nancy Burgner continue to lead the business. The future of this brand and community of wine travelers is in great hands." Founder Paul Arganbright adds, "With the benefit and support from Vinesse Wines, we're excited to enter our 24th year as the premier marketing and media entity 100 percent devoted to wine tourism and helping people discover the best experiences wine country has to offer. There's never been a better time to be in the vibrant wine tourism industry which is growing on a global level."

Plans for 2019/20 include the following:

Increased print circulation to 70,000 copies, twice a year

Highly targeted national distribution to Vinesse Wines' passionate wine drinkers

Boosted digital reach to over 150,000 nationwide wine and travel enthusiasts

Expanded editorial coverage of all aspects of the wine country lifestyle including health, wellness, outdoor activities and the enjoyment of spirits, beer and cannabis.

For more information on the 2019/20 publishing schedule and marketing program, please contact Nancy Burgner at nancy@touringandtasting.com or call 805-895-3622.

About Vinesse Wines. Vinesse was founded by two insatiable wine explorers in 1993 on the belief that interesting boutique wines should be accessible to everyone, at terrific value, with the convenience of home or office delivery. As a top-respected name in the wine business, Vinesse's goal is to elevate their member and customer enjoyment of wine by integrating wine country travel content and experiences that Touring & Tasting provides. http://www.Vinesse.com

Visit the link below to view the 2019/20 Rates and Information brochure and media kit: https://www.touringandtasting.com/Advertising-Information.

