Verst Logistics Packaging Division Announces its "Changing The Game Tour 2019" at Craft Brewers Conference in Denver

Verst provides innovative packaging capabilities, creating new options for craft brewers to fuel business growth.



WALTON, Ky., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verst Logistics Packaging, a division of Verst Logistics in Walton, Ky., today announced its participation at the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Trade Show in Denver, April 9-11, 2019.

Verst provides turnkey contract packaging solutions for the craft brewing industry. These solutions include new flexibility and custom can decoration options traditionally available only to large-scale brewers. Verst has leveraged its expertise and technology to increase speed-to-market for both small and large runs as well as offering regional and seasonal decorating at affordable rates. Verst continues its "Changing the Game Tour" at the 2019 Craft Brewers Conference, where the company will showcase the benefits of working with such a leading innovator in the craft brewing industry.

"We are truly excited that our packaging division has grown to the point that our unique offerings are having a real impact for brewers in the craft beer industry," explains Paul Verst, CEO of Verst Logistics.

"We're always thrilled about our annual participation in the Craft Brewers Conference and Expo," says Verst Logistics Vice President of Packaging Will Schretzman. "The expertise that Verst provides enables us to service craft brewers everywhere, and we're eager to help even more brewers take full advantage of our game-changing capabilities."

Verst is a leader in the shrink sleeve decorating market, providing end-to-end contract packaging solutions to craft brewers and other companies including the top global CPG, wine, spirit and beverage brands. Verst maintains multiple quality certifications, including FDA, LEED, GFSI, and ISO9001-2008, and is Kosher approved.

About Verst Logistics

Verst Logistics Packaging is a division of Verst Logistics, a leading provider of fully-integrated logistics services. The Verst Logistics Packaging division provides decorative labeling and packaging services for a wide range of consumer goods manufacturers in the food and beverage, health and beauty, hardware and wine & spirits industries. Based in Walton, Kentucky, Verst Logistics employs over 1,500 employees across its E-commerce Fulfillment, Packaging, Transportation and Warehousing divisions. Additional information is available at verstlogistics.com or 800-978-9307.

