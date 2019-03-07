Verde Valley Wine Festival Announces Lineup of Arizona Wineries for 2019

Northern Arizona's Premier Wine, Food, Music and Cultural Event Welcomes 16 Winemakers on Saturday, May 11 at the Clarkdale Town Park



CLARKDALE, Ariz., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Verde Valley Wine Festival today announced the names of the 16 Arizona wineries chosen to participate in the 2019 event, held Saturday, May 11 at the Clarkdale Town Park. These winemakers come from all three major regions of vineyards in the Grand Canyon state – the Verde Valley, Sonoita, and Willcox. Festival ticketholders will have the opportunity to taste samples of their 100% Arizona vintages, and also purchase bottles to take home.

This year's participating wineries are:

Arizona Stronghold Bodega Pierce Burning Tree Cellars Caduceus Cellars Carlson Creek Vineyards Callaghan Vineyards Chateau Tumbleweed Dos Cabezas Four Eight Wineworks Garage East Heart Wood Cellars Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria Oddity Wine Collective Passion Cellars Saeculum Cellars Southwest Wine Center ( Yavapai College )

"The success of the Verde Valley Wine Festival is a testament to the increased interest in Arizona wine. Each year, the festival has grown in size as word continues to spread about what's happening here. There's a certain care given to each bottle of locally-grown and produced wine that makes this wine-growing region unique," said David Baird, Festival Director. "A majority of wines produced in Arizona have been given personal, hands-on attention, from the vine to the barrel. Most of the vineyards in Arizona are small-batch, family-owned operations committed to representing the Arizona terroir. That comes through in the final product, and it's why each year, we see more and more Festival-goers coming into the Verde Valley to attend this event."

In addition to the 16 wineries, the Festival will showcase Arizona craft breweries and distilleries, including THAT Brewery of Cottonwood, Uncle Bears of Gilbert, OHSO Brewery and Distillery of Scottsdale, and Roger Clynes Mexican Moonshine Tequila of Phoenix. Festival organizers are still accepting culinary applications from local food vendors.

Every year, a portion of the proceeds from the Verde Valley Wine Festival goes toward local nonprofit organizations. This year, the Festival is partnering with the Clarkdale Foundation and the Arizona Vignerons Alliance.

Tickets for the Saturday, May 11th main event are now available online. Festival goers can choose from general admission tickets and VIP tickets that include early access to the main event, a swag bag, access to VIP Lounge with exclusive food & wine sampling and more. Go to http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/tickets for more information.

About the Verde Valley Wine Festival

Now in its fourth year, the Verde Valley Wine Festival is Northern Arizona's premier wine, food and music event. All wines, spirits and food are grown and produced in the State of Arizona. To learn more about us, go to www.verdevalleywinefestival.com. For real time updates on the Festival, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Four Eight Wineworks

Four Eight Wineworks is Arizona's only winemaking incubator, providing access to the tools emerging viticulturists need to become full-fledged winemakers. Founded in 2013, Four Eight Wineworks intends to keep vintner talent in Arizona by providing the resources needed for high quality production. Visit the Four Eight Wineworks tasting room at 140 Main Street in Jerome, Arizona inside Puscifer the Store, or online at www.four8wineworks.com.

