A Valentine's Gift for the Space Enthusiast

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If your Valentine is an Apollo-era space enthusiast who loves wine, we have the perfect gift idea! It's a boutique wine called Moonwalker, which features a beautiful label signed by three of the five living astronauts who walked on the Moon.

Moonwalker wine is made available through the joint effort of the Cosmosphere and Holman Cellars. A limited supply of 1.5 liter and 750 ml bottles are autographed by Charlie Duke and Alan Bean. Digitized signatures of Harrison Schmitt, Charlie Duke and Alan Bean are available on 1.5L and 750 ml bottles as well. Engraved signatures are available on labels of 9L, 6L and 3L bottles.

The wine is a 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon from a barrel donated exclusively to the Cosmosphere by Holman Cellars, a small, family run micro winery in Napa Valley. A portion of the profits are donated back to the Cosmosphere International Science Education Center and Space Museum in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Trip Advisor says, "If you are looking for unique, exquisite wines in Napa, look no further than Holman Cellars… An enormous amount of knowledge, thought and creativity goes into each wine, and it shows."

For pricing and availability, visit holmancellars.com/moonwalker. Sales are first come first served, with allocation of just one bottle per person of the 1.5L and three (3) bottles per person of standard-sized 750ml bottles. Hand signed 750ml and 1.5L bottles are authorized by each signer as well as the Cosmosphere and will be sold one bottle per person until sold out.

