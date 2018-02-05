This Valentine's Day Season, Win a Sweet Trip for Two to Any City in the U.S. with a Dunkin' Donuts

#DDLOVECONTEST on Instagram gives fans the chance to share how Dunkin' Donuts is part of their friendship or relationshipSpecial Valentine's Day emojis now available through the Dunkin' Donuts Mobile App

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Donuts continues to show fans Valentine's Day love, today launching a special Instagram contest with a particularly sweet prize: a trip for two to any Dunkin' Donuts city in the U.S.

With Dunkin' Donuts #DDLOVECONTEST, beginning tomorrow, February 6, through February 15, fans can share via Instagram how their friendship or relationship runs on Dunkin'. On February 16, one grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to any city of their choice in the U.S. where there is a Dunkin' Donuts restaurant, including the brand's newest U.S. market of Hawaii. No purchase necessary, legal U.S. residents, 18+. Void where prohibited. For additional terms and conditions related to Dunkin' Donuts' #DDLOVECONTEST visit http://dunkinpromotions.com/.

Dunkin' Donuts will also be bringing the Valentine's Day sweetness to social, partnering with popular couple Kelly Mindell (@studioDIY) and Jeff Mindell (@JeffMindell) for a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, February 7 at 12:30 PM EST. Fans can watch on Dunkin' Donuts' Facebook page as Kelly and Jeff lead a special tutorial on creative ways to feature Dunkin's beloved heart-shaped donuts in unique and inspired Valentine's Day gifts.

Dunkin' Donuts has also partnered with Tinder for the first time, introducing special Valentine's Day polls, messages and GIF keyboard integration with GIPHY in Tinder messenger. On Snapchat, Dunkin' Donuts will introduce a special national animated geofilter for February 13, as well as a "Donut Pop" Snapchat Game running throughout February.

Finally, to show and share the spirit of the holiday with a sweetheart, friends or family, special emojis inspired by Valentine's Day are also now available on the Dunkin' Donuts Emoji keyboard through the Dunkin' Donuts Mobile App. More information on all the ways to share Dunkin' Love can be found on the Dunkin' Donuts blog here.

Dunkin' Donuts' selection of Valentine's Day donuts includes a trio of seasonal favorites. The Vanilla Truffle Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with vanilla-flavored buttercreme, frosted with vanilla icing and topped with semi-sweet chocolate curls. The Brownie Batter Crumble Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with rich chocolatey brownie batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing and crumbled brownies, and the Cupid's Choice Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with Bavarian Crème, frosted with strawberry-flavored icing and sprinkled with a festive mix of pink and white sprinkles. All are available at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide.

Select Dunkin' Donuts locations are also serving new Lovestruck MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats, chocolate glazed MUNCHKINS® covered in pink and white sprinkles. Also available at select locations is the Lovestruck Donut, a donut topped with strawberry icing, a chocolate drizzle arrow, and a Lovestruck MUNCHKINS® placed in the center.

Finally, Dunkin's donut varieties now feature heartwarming new names and designs inspired by the love and romance of the holiday. These include the Boston Dream (Boston Kreme), Pillow Talk (Vanilla Creme), Donut Be Jelly (classic Jelly), Roses are Red (Vanilla Frosted with red icing and pink and white sprinkles), Chocolate Double Date (Double Chocolate Donut decorated with white icing drizzle) and others.

To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin' Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

