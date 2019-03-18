Valentine Distilling Co. Wins 2019 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award from Michigan Celebrates Small Business

FERNDALE, Mich., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine Distilling Co. has won a 2019 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award from Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB), the most prestigious, small-business awards program in the state of Michigan. The mission of the program is to honor and recognize Michigan's small business people as well as those champions and advocates that support them.

"We are proud to be selected for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award and be a part of a supportive entrepreneurial culture. As the growth of Valentine Distilling Co. continues, we hope to leave lasting and positive impressions, not only on each customer, but on the next generation of entrepreneurs as well," said Rifino Valentine, Founder and President of Valentine Distilling Co.

To be considered for selection as one of the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch, the enterprise must have met the following criteria for the year ending 2018.

Be a privately held, commercial enterprise that has not received the award in the past (not a nonprofit, not publicly traded, not a subsidiary or division of another company).

Be past the startup stage and facing issues of growth, not survival.

Employ 6-99 full-time equivalent W-2 employees (including the owner).

Have between $750,000 and $50M in annual revenue or working capital from either investments or grants.

and in annual revenue or working capital from either investments or grants. Be headquartered in Michigan .

. Demonstrate the intent and capacity to grow based on:

Employee or sales growth.



Sustainable competitive advantage.



Other notable successes.

Winners were selected by Michigan-based judges from the banking, economic development, entrepreneurship development, and venture capital communities.

The 2019 Michigan Celebrates Small Business awards gala will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Attendees come from across the state to show their support for Michigan's growing companies.

About Valentine Distilling Co.

Established in 2007, Valentine Distilling Co. is an American pioneer of small batch spirits. Valentine Distilling Co. is dedicated to American ingenuity, quality manufacturing, and small batch distilling using old-world techniques that create superior products.

www.ValentineDistilling.com | www.facebook.com/ValentineVodka | Media Kit

About Michigan Celebrates Small Business

Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB) is a collaboration of trusted statewide founding organizations who offer resources for small businesses. www.MichiganCelebrates.org

Contact: Ashleigh Laabs

Phone: (989) 780-4090

Email: ashleigh@avictoriamae.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valentine-distilling-co-wins-2019-michigan-50-companies-to-watch-award-from-michigan-celebrates-small-business-300813870.html

SOURCE Valentine Distilling Co.