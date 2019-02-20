Valentine Distilling Co. Mayor Pingree Red Label Bourbon Whiskey Returns After Being Sold Out for Two Years

FERNDALE, Mich., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand was rather high for the Mayor Pingree Red Label Bourbon Whiskey when it made its debut release a few years ago as the first bourbon in the Mayor Pingree-labeled collection from Valentine Distilling Co. So much so, that it sold out and hasn't been on shelves for two years. The reason being, Mayor Pingree Red Label is aged at least 4 years and is a small-batch marriage of Valentine's finest casks, which are distilled in the Ferndale production facility. Starting Thurs., Feb. 21 the Red Label is back in limited quantity. This release yielded 3,900 bottles, and the distribution of this release encompasses nine states including Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, New York, Maryland, Washington D.C., Connecticut, Delaware, and New Jersey.

Non-chill filtered and bottled at 94 proof, Mayor Pingree Red Label Bourbon's flavors are delivered in layers that linger long through the finish due to Valentine's triple-pot distillation.

Valentine anticipates this production run to sell out rather quickly as it is a limited release. A second release of the Red Label Bourbon is scheduled for fall 2019, which is anticipated to be similar in quantity.

"Eleven years ago, when I started this company, I made the vow of producing products that compete internationally. By doing small releases, it ensures that we only bottle the choicest casks, when they are truly mature," said Rifino Valentine, President & Founder of Valentine Distilling Co. "These releases are limited, because the whiskey has to tell us when it's ready."

Information on locations and distributors can be found on Valentine Distilling Co.'s website. The Mayor Pingree Red Label Bourbon is also available for bottle purchase at the Valentine Cocktail Lounge in Ferndale at one bottle per customer.

Hazen S. Pingree, mayor of Detroit (1890-1897), is considered one of the greatest mayors in U.S. history. He was a champion for the Detroiter. Valentine Distilling Co. honors the enduring spirit of 'Old Ping' with its award-winning Mayor Pingree family of spirits.

Established in 2007, Valentine Distilling Co. is dedicated to American ingenuity, quality manufacturing, and small-batch distilling using old-world techniques that create superior products.

