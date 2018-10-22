Valentine Distilling Co. Hires National Sales Manager to Take Company to the Next Level

Welcome Sarah Warde to the Valentine Team

FERNDALE, Mich., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine Distilling Co., known for its world-class, high-quality spirits has yet again made another strategic investment in the company. Valentine is pleased to welcome National Sales Manager, Sarah Warde, to the team. Come early November, Warde will be responsible for brand product market distribution.

Warde brings a wealth of beverage industry knowledge acquired from previous experience through her many positions as an Area Manager, District Manager, and On-Premise Sales Director totaling eight years at Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, District Manager for three years at Rodney Strong Vineyards, and as a Sales Consultant for five years at Viviano Wine Importers/J. Lewis Cooper Co.

"I'm honored to take a position with the Valentine Distilling Co. team," said Warde. "I can't wait to continue with the success the distillery has already had in its first 11 years."

With Warde's powerful expertise joining the team, the award-winning craft distillery intends to continue to increase its brand posture and expand into various markets.

"During our first 11 years, we have seen tremendous growth in Michigan and select states. As we embark on establishing a more national and international footprint, it was the right time to bring on an experienced national sales manager. Hiring Sarah is going to help take Valentine Distilling Co. to the next level," said Rifino Valentine, president and founder of Valentine Distilling Co. "We're extremely excited to welcome her to our team, and I know her extensive industry knowledge is exactly what we need to move Valentine further on the map throughout the next 10 years."

The National Sales Manager position is a newly added position for Valentine Distilling Co.

About Valentine Distilling Co.

Established in 2007, Valentine Distilling Co. is an American pioneer of small batch spirits. Valentine Distilling Co. is dedicated to American ingenuity, quality manufacturing, and small batch distilling using old-world techniques that create superior products. The company's award-winning vodka, gin, and bourbon are available in seven states, Western Europe, and Ontario.

