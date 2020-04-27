Valentine Distilling Co. Embodies Significance of Regional Manufacturing,  Raises $12,000 for Michigan Beverage Hospitality Workers

FERNDALE, Mich., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is changing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Valentine Distilling Co.'s values have never wavered. While staying true to its value of quality manufacturing and being nimble in its business, Valentine Distilling Co. has shifted gears to manufacturing its 'Royal Clean' Hand Sanitizer in the same sustainable way they manufacture their spirits.

"It is important to recognize there has been a supply chain breakdown," said Rifino Valentine, Founder of Valentine Distilling Co. "Due to this breakdown, consumers in southeast Michigan haven't been able to gain access to products such as hand sanitizer. That is the importance of regional manufacturing. We have been able to not only support the regional market, but supply consumers with a product they need."

During this time of crisis, Valentine is also doing their part to support Michigan beverage hospitality workers. Recently, Valentine Distilling Co. and its passionate Mayor Pingree Cask Club whiskey fanbase raised more than $12,000 to support hospitality workers in need during the COVID-19 quarantine crisis. The money was raised through the release of an elite, 12-year old single barrel of bourbon. The special cask yielded just 62 bottles at 137.6 proof, of which 50 were sold at a price of $350 per bottle.

All of the markup, more than $250 from each bottle, will go to support the Great Lakes Wine and Spirits Fund and others. Each fund supports beverage service workers in unique ways such as crowd-sourcing tips, advancing the bartending profession, or employing the more than 800 Michigan workers in the alcohol beverage hospitality industry.

"This is a special one," says Justin Aden, the Distiller & Blender of Valentine Distilling Co. "This is an opportunity to help out, by leveraging both our rare and exceptional whiskey inventory and our fanatical Mayor Pingree supporters to assist our colleagues in the beverage hospitality industry."

Valentine urges you to remember the core values, quality, and care regional manufacturers have shown you throughout this time. Support your local and regional companies' product lines, as they have been produced with the same quality and care before, during, and after the COVID-19 crisis.

Handcrafting world-class whiskey, gin, and vodka since 2007, Valentine Distilling Co. is an American pioneer of small batch spirits. www.ValentineDistilling.com

