Valentine Distilling Co. Announces Exclusive Bourbon Release Party

FERNDALE, Mich., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars for May 23 from 5-8 p.m. for an exclusive release event for Mayor Pingree Black Label Bourbon from Valentine Distilling Co. The event will take place at the production facility located at 965 Wanda Street in Ferndale. Tickets to the event are required and will be available only through Eventbrite starting Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. EDT. While a ticket to the event is free, you can redeem your ticket at the event for access to purchase a bottle of the exclusive Mayor Pingree Black Label Bourbon limited release for $89.99. The event is limited to the first 100 people that secure a ticket. This event will be the first location bottles will be available for purchase. A cash bar will also be available.

"The Black Label was created to provide whiskey fans with access to an experience that they can't find easily in the marketplace. Valentine is a craft, micro-distillery, and we stay true to that philosophy by creating quality products that are ultra-rare. This is our opportunity to create an experience not regularly found on liquor shelves," said Valentine. "It's a passion project for our decorated distiller; he creates the bourbon that you can't find as a consumer."

Valentine Distilling Co. has released three award-winning Black Label bourbons prior to this current release including the 9 year, 10 year, and 11 year. Awards include: 95pts, Double Gold from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition; Best of Category, Gold Medal from the Artisan Distilling Institute; Double Gold from the North American Bourbon & Whiskey Competition' and 94pts, Gold Medal from the North American Whiskey Review.

The Mayor Pingree Black Label Bourbon 7 Year release is an age-stated marriage of eight barrels that yielded 1,012 bottles from MGPI in Lawrenceburg, IN. The proof is 118.0. The marriage is a blend of 45 percent 12-year 6-month, 24 percent 13-year 7-month, and 31 percent 7-year 2-month bourbon. Although the 7-year is less than one-third of the blend, the law mandates that Valentine call this a 7-year aged bourbon.

"We included the 7-year with this blend on purpose, because it made it better. We could have made a few more dollars leaving the 7-year out from a marketing and labeling perspective, but that's not what we do," said Rifino Valentine, founder and president of Valentine Distilling Co. "We create quality products."

Following the exclusive release party, approximately 900 bottles will be distributed to store shelves. The Mayor Pingree Black Label Bourbon 7 Year will be available at select stores and restaurants in the markets that Valentine Distilling Co. serves.

Established in 2007, Valentine Distilling Co. is an American pioneer of small batch spirits. Valentine Distilling Co. is dedicated to American ingenuity, quality manufacturing, and small batch distilling using old-world techniques that create superior products.

