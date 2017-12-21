NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for clean and safe drinking water and stringent government regulations regarding the same are driving the adoption of UV disinfection equipment in various industries

The UV disinfection equipment market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4.27 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.67% between 2017 and 2023. UV disinfection technology is among the popular technologies that is increasingly being used for the purpose of disinfecting air, water, and surface.

The UV disinfection equipment offers several benefits such as chemical-free process, no formation of by-product, effective in inactivating a broad range of microorganisms, easy to handle; it is increasingly being used in residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal segments. The major restraining factor for the UV disinfection equipment market is the availability of chlorination technique, which is low-cost substitute of UV technology for disinfection

The UV disinfection equipment market for water and wastewater segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

The water and wastewater application of UV disinfection equipment is estimated to hold the largest share, growing at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The UV disinfection equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing demand for safe drinking water among the end users. The growing stringent government regulations toward safe and environmentally friendly treatment of water and wastewater attributed to the highest growth of the UV disinfection equipment market for the water and wastewater application across the world

UV disinfection equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023

APAC is one of the prospective markets for UV disinfection equipment. The UV disinfection equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The growth can be attributed to the initiatives taken by the governments in the APAC countries for using advanced technologies to disinfect water, wastewater, process water, air, and surface. Some initiatives—such as installation of UV disinfection equipment for River Ganga Project and Chinese Government Five-Year Plan—have been taken by various governments in the APAC countries to install UV disinfection equipment for the purpose of disinfecting water, air, and surface. The high growth rate of the UV disinfection equipment in APAC can also be attributed to the high adoption rate of UV technology in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, along with the increasing number of start-ups in the UV technology market in these countries.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key experts. The breakup of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 20%, Tier 2 = 45%, and Tier 3 = 35%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 40%

• By Region: North America = 20%, Europe = 45%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 5%

Key players operating in this market include Xylem (US), Trojan Technologies (Canada), Halma (UK), Calgon (US), Atlantic Ultraviolet (US), Australian Ultra Violet services (Australia), UV Pure (Canada), LIT Company (Germany), ozonia (Switzerland), and uv-technik (UK).

Research Coverage

This report covers the UV disinfection equipment market on the basis of component, application, end user, and geography. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business, products and services, and key strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations associated with the UV disinfection equipment market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help market leaders or new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the overall market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the global UV disinfection equipment market size and that of the subsegments across different applications and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the UV disinfection equipment market.

3. This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions in the UV disinfection equipment market.

