USMJ with PURA and KALY Announce Operation Patriotic Salute Honoring Veterans With Ongoing 10 Percent Discount on CBD Products and Cannabis Essentials

Memorial Day 20 Percent Discount Available to All Now Through May 29th



DALLAS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) ("USMJ") with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") and Kali-Extracts (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) ("KALY") today announced Operation Patriotic Salute and a Memorial Day tribute sale. Starting today, May 22nd, through next Wednesday, May 29th, all CBD products and Cannabis Essentials available on www.USMJ.com can be purchased at a 20% discount. Also starting today and going forward, Operation Patriotic Salute will extend a 10% discount on all products sold on www.USMJ.com to all U.S. Veterans. CBD products available on www.USMJ.com include PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water and KALY's Hemp4mula CBD Gum.

Go To www.USMJ.com Now For CBD Infused Products And Cannabis Essentials.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

