USMJ Announces 420 Sale With 20 Percent Savings on Everything You Need to Enjoy 420 Found on the USMJ Website

DALLAS, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) ("USMJ") today announced a 420 Celebration Sale with 20% savings on all orders over $100. Get everything you need to enjoy 420 at www.USMJ.com. The sale starts today and goes all through next week.

EVERx CBD Sports Water from Puration Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") will also be on sale at www.USMJ.com.

Look for the www.USMJ.com website to add new products next week from The Greenery. The Greenery is a brand-new CBD line of products from GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (aka GDET). The USMJ 420 sale will include The Greenery when it comes on line next week.

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

