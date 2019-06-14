US Wines and Spirits Importer BCI Announces New Equity Stake Holder, Groupe Chevrillon

Groupe Chevrillon takes equity stake in BCI, a leading and proven brand builder of Specialty Wines and Spirits in the US



HOUSTON and PARIS, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Groupe Chevrillon, a family-owned company investing in high potential industry and services sector companies in order to transform them into national and world leaders, has taken a 25% equity stake in the US wine & Spirits brand building company BCI.

Created in 2015 by Nathalie Bonneté and drink industry veteran Jean-Francois Bonneté, BCI has established itself in a very short time as an exciting and successful importer and representative of iconic and high potential spirit brands in the US market: such as Barbancourt Rums, Bache-Gabrielsen Cognac, Trois Rivieres Rhums Agricoles, Gabriel Boudier Liqueurs & Gin, Coquerel Calvados, New Grove Rums, Normindia Gin, Boomsma Genevers & Bitters as well as Marquis de Montesquiou Armagnac. The company also has a joint venture with established French wine company Badet Clement producing and commercializing the fast-growing French wine brand "Libération de Paris."

Cyrille Chevrillon created the Groupe Chevrillon in 1992 after a career in New York and London in large U.S. financial institutions such as JP Morgan and Salomon Brothers.

In recent years, the Groupe Chevrillon has notably contributed to the transformation of Dugas into the leading French specialized distributor and brand building partner of premium rums and spirits. The Group is also the majority shareholder of the top-shelf rum production company BBS (Trois Rivières, La Mauny, Duquesne brands) since 2012. In the past, Groupe Chevrillon created CPI Industries, building a former small-scale industrial base located in France into a global leader in printing, allowed the conversion of the insurance company Albingia, a former branch of AXA, into an independent business specializing in industrial risks, with unparalleled financial health and took part to the development of Picard Surgelés into a leader on the frozen food retailing market.

Cyrille Chevrillon of Chevrillon Group said: "We are excited to be entering the capital structure of BCI and partnering with Jean-Francois Bonneté. We have already had the opportunity to lead successful companies in the spirit industry to market leader positions and we look forward to doing the same and establish BCI as a leader in the US wine & spirits importing and brand building industry."

Jean-Francois Bonneté, CEO of BCI, said: "We're incredibly honored and excited to welcome the Groupe Chevrillon in our family. We have strong ambitions for the future for BCI and we now have a great partner who will bring tremendous added value, knowledge and support in order to achieve those goals. We look forward to the years to come."

For additional information on the Groupe Chevrillon, please visit www.groupechevrillon.com and for more information on BCI, please visit www.bonnete.com.

About Groupe Chevrillon:

The Groupe Chevrillon is a family-owned company which invests in industrial and service companies, new or existing, with the aim of turning them into national or global leaders. The Groupe Chevrillon is equally owned by the Chevrillon family and the Besançon-Trébouta family – founder of Laboratoires Delagrange now incorporated into the Sanofi group, of which the family is a shareholder.

About BCI:

BCI is a specialty wine and spirits brand builder that combines French care and acumen for craft with American sensibility and market experience. With expertise in developing, importing and expanding new and existing premium, prestige and luxury wines and spirits in the US market, BCI's services include category analytics, brand positioning, commercial launches, strategic management, trade relations, marketing, program planning, and tactical activation. The company's diverse portfolio includes: Trois Rivieres Rhums Agricoles AOC de la Martinique, Bache-Gabrielsen Cognac, Barbancourt Rhums, Gabriel Boudier Liqueurs and Gin, New Grove Rums, Calvados Coquerel Calvados, Normindia Gin, Boomsma Genevers & Bitters, Badet Clément Liberation de Paris wines, Château de Malle Grand Cru Classé 1855, Château Pessan and Château Bonneté.

For any information please contact: Nathalie Bonnete - (713) 969 9962 - nbonnete@bonnete.com

