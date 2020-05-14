U.S. Still Wine Industry Review 2014-2018 and Forecast to 2024: COVID-19 Adjusted

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The United States of America: Still Wine Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The still wine market in United States was equal to 34.33 billion USD (calculated in retail prices) in 2014. Until 2024, the wine market in United States is forecast to reach 46 billion USD (in retail prices), thus increasing at a CAGR of 2.75% per annum for the period 2019-2024. This is a decrease, compared to the growth of about 3.19% per year, registered in 2014-2018.



The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 108.05 USD per capita (in retail prices) in 2014. In the next five years, it grew at a CAGR of 2.46% per annum. In the medium term (by 2024), the indicator is forecast to slow down its growth and increase at a CAGR of 2.03% per annum.



This report presents a strategic analysis of the US still wine market and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers, challenges, etc. This is one of the most comprehensive reports about the US still wine market, offering unmatched value, accuracy and expert insights.



The report on the US still wine market covers:

Market volume, value and dynamics for the last five years;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the market development (market trends and insights, drivers and challenges) and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on the market in both the short and the medium term;

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation;

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years;

Analysis of the major international trade flows;

Volume, value, dynamics, and analysis of imports for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, and analysis of exports for the last five years;

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years;

Forecast for market development in the medium term;

Characteristics of the main players on the market;

Analysis of the competitive landscape;

Importance of the HoReCa channel (on-trade vs. off-trade consumption);

Market shares of the main market players;

Distribution channels for retail sales;

Five Forces analysis;

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics.

Based on type, the orange wines are gaining popularity on the market during the last few years, as they developed as an individual segment such as ros or red. What is more, the interest in red wines and ros remains prevalent on a global scale, especially when it comes to lighter-style wines with floral scent. As for the white wines, demand witnessed a decline in 2018, owing to the poor harvest in important European regions. While the market for commercial still wines has been experiencing a decline of about 0.2% per year over the last decade, the premium segment has been actually growing. In fact, only 7 of the top 25 still wine markets globally are growing, which is significantly lower, compared to the sparkling wine category.



During the last few years there has been an obvious process of consolidation on the overall wine market. Mergers and acquisitions within the market have been driven mainly by the premiumization trend, as well as by the companies' aim to expand geographically. One of the recent deals on the global market was the purchase of Outpost, a winery on Napa Valley's Howell Mountain by AXA Millsimes in 2018. Furthermore, the corporate restructurings involving wine distributors and retailers are also growing.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Product Description



5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy

5.1. Characteristics of the Global Demographics in 2014-2018

5.2. Characteristics of the Global Economy in 2014-2018

5.3. Forecast for the Development of the Global Economy in the Short Term



6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the US still wine Market

6.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the US still wine Market in 2014-2018

6.2. Trends and Insights of the US still wine Market

6.3. Profiles of the Main Players on the US still wine Market

6.4. Five Forces Analysis

6.5. Competitive Landscape on the US still wine Market

6.6. Drivers and Challenges That Will Affect the Future Development of the US still wine Market



7. Characteristics and Analysis of the US Prices of still wine in 2014-2018

7.1. Value Chain Analysis

7.2. Structure of Price Formation

7.3. Value and Dynamics of the Average US Retail Prices of still wine in 2014-2018



8. US Foreign Trade Operations of still wine

8.1. US Foreign Trade Operations of still wine in 2014-2018



9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Imports of still wine to the United States of America

9.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Imports of still wine to the United States of America in 2014-2018

9.2. Major Trade Inflows - Segmentation of the Imports of still wine to the United States of America by Exporting Countries in 2014-2018

9.3. Average Import Prices of the still wine, Imported to the United States of America in 2014-2018



10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the US Exports of still wine

10.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the US Exports of still wine in 2014-2018

10.2. Major Trade Outflows - Segmentation of the US Exports of still wine by Importing Countries in 2014-2018

10.3. Average Export Prices of the still wine, Exported from the United States of America in 2014-2018



11. Characteristics of the US Consumption of still wine per Capita

11.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the US still wine Consumption per Capita in 2014-2018



12. Forecast for the Development of the US still wine Market in 2019-2024

12.1. Forecast for the Development of the US still wine Market in 2019-2024 in Three Possible Scenarios



Companies Mentioned



Accolade Wines

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Miguel Torres S.A .

. The Wine Group

Diageo

E&J Gallo Winery

Treasury Wine Estates

Castel Group

Pernod Ricard

Trinchero Family Estates Inc

Vina Concha y Toro S.A.

y Toro S.A. Casella Wines

Changyu Group

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

GreatWall

