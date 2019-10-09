US Soft Drink Demand to See Minimal Annual Growth in Volume Terms to 2023

Diverse, Novel Beverage Offerings Will Support Gains



CLEVELAND, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for soft drinks is forecast to see only minimal yearly gains in volume terms through 2023, according to Soft Drinks: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Although demand for certain categories of these beverages will continue to decline amid concerns over the links between sugar consumption and health issues such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, multi-line producers stand to benefit from offerings that appeal to consumers seeking healthier options or novelty. In addition, increases in disposable personal income will drive purchases of higher-end, niche beverages, many of which feature organic ingredients and offer unconventional flavors.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Soft-Drinks-United-States-FF10018/?progid=91541

The long decline of the carbonated soft drink (CSD) category is expected to continue, with demand forecast to fall nearly 1.0% annually to 2023. Ongoing concerns over the ingredient content of these beverages and competition from other beverages will continue to weigh on demand. However, the US population younger than 25, an important market for CSDs, is expected to expand over the forecast period, preventing faster losses. Producers will continue to introduce new formulations – including beverages with novel sweeteners and flavors – with the aim of rejuvenating sales.

These and other key insights are featured in Soft Drinks: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US soft drink demand in gallons. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

carbonated soft drinks

fruit beverages

ready-to-drink tea

sports drinks

enhanced water

other ready-to-drink beverages such as energy drinks and iced coffee

To illustrate historical trends, total demand and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

The scope of this report encompasses beverages consumed from single-serving containers as well as various types of dispensing systems utilizing bulk packages (such as fountain drinks, beer taps, and water coolers). Beverage syrups and concentrates are included in report totals in gallons of equivalent finished beverage products. Products not premade and sold ready-to-drink, such as coffee beans and grounds, dry teas, and powdered drink mixes, are excluded from this analysis.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Consumer Goods reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-soft-drink-demand-to-see-minimal-annual-growth-in-volume-terms-to-2023-300934788.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group