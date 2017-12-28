U.S. Milk and Dairy Beverages through 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- This U.S. milk industry research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation includes data on fluid milk production, consumption, flavors, milk by fat content and advertising expenditures. It also analyzes the forces reshaping the dairy industry, such as consolidation, pricing and health matters and addresses packaging and distribution. To round out its findings, this comprehensive industry report also covers flavored dairy-based shelf stable beverages, yogurt drinks and creamers.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03479655

The answers you need

In addition to reliable historical and current data, this report provides five year forecasts on a broad range of market aspects giving readers a strong tool for spotting trends and opportunities.

This market research report examines industry developments and issues of interest to processors, marketers, advertising executives, industry suppliers, financial analysts and anyone else with a special interest in the U.S. milk and dairy beverage marketplace.

• How much was consumed in the United States during 2016, and how much was likely to be imbibed in 2017?

• How did the leading processors perform?

• What is the U.S. dairy industry doing to spur consumption?

• Which region produces the most milk? Which consumes the most?

• What are the most recent developments in packaging?

• How are the dairy-based shelf-stable and yogurt-based beverage segments faring?

• What are the growth prospects for milk and its segments through 2021?

This U.S. milk report features

Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a comprehensive understanding of all facets of the market including:

• Analysis of the national and regional markets.

• Market volume segmentation by fat level and flavors.

• Coverage of the different types, including flavored milk, organic milk and shelf-stable dairy-based beverages.

• Analysis of distribution channels, quantifying volume sold through various on- and off-premise distribution channels.

• A look at wholesale and retail sales as well as pricing by retail outlet type.

• Exploration of recent developments in packaging as well as a break-down of the fluid milk market by package size and a break-out of volume by package material type (plastic, paperboard and glass).

• Discussion of the major dairy processors and fluid milk companies, including mergers and acquisitions, brands and private label and strategies that companies and industry organizations have used to market and distribute.

• Wholesale dollar sales for leading dairy processors including Dean Foods, Kroger Dairy Division, Dairy Farmers of America, Borden Dairy Company and more.

• A look at the branded vs. private label markets and the market shares held by each historically and currently in the United States.

• Coverage of dairy-based shelf-stable beverages including Frappuccino, Hershey's, Yoo-hoo and others.

• Data on advertising expenditures.

• Demographic profiles of milk users and how they stand in relation to the total adult population of the United States.

• A look at the drinkable yogurt market, non-dairy creamer with statistics and discussion covering particular brands including Dannon, Stonyfield, Coffee-Mate, International Delight.

• Discussion of the organic market.

• Beverage Marketing's projections for the market and its segments (whole fat, fat reduced, fat-free, flavored and buttermilk) over the next five years through 2021.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03479655

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-milk-and-dairy-beverages-through-2021-300575857.html

SOURCE Reportlinker