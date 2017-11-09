US Beverage Production to Total 48.4 Billion Gallons in 2021

Bottled Water and Health Beverages to Take Share from Carbonated Soft Drinks

CLEVELAND, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- US beverage production is forecast to total 48.4 billion gallons in 2021, according to Beverages: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Production of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) – the largest beverage product segment in 2016 – is expected to fall through 2021 due to competition from beverages enjoying a healthier reputation. Bottled water production is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product segment and will overtake CSD production during the forecast period.

These and other key insights are featured in Beverages: United States. This report forecasts US packaged beverage production in gallons and shipments in nominal US dollars to 2021. Total production is segmented by product in terms of:

CSDs

bottled water

alcoholic beverages

milk

fruit beverages

sports drinks

other ready-to-drink beverages, such as energy drinks and iced coffees

To illustrate historical trends, total production, total shipments, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2006 to 2016.

