U.S. Beverage Market: 4 Key Growth Factors, according to Packaged Facts

Hybrid beverages that cross categories, savory and health boosting formulations, clean labels, and environmental concerns are among leading beverage market trends
ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While seemingly overshadowed by the whirlwind developments in the food segment, innovation and trends in the beverage market are equally impressive and just as likely to resonate for years to come.
In the new report U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018, market research firm Packaged Facts provides comprehensive trend analysis of seven leading categories in retail packaged beverages, including Bottled and Enhanced Waters; Carbonated Beverages; Energy & Sports Drinks; Juices; Coffee & Ready-To-Drink Coffee; Tea & Ready-To-Drink Tea; and Dairy Beverages & Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives.
Here are four of the most essential key growth trends for the U.S. beverage market identified by Packaged Facts:
Some beverage categories, bottled water and tea, for example, tend to be more prepared to present as clean label that others. But the need to offer a clean label impacts all of the categories and will continue to be a force for change in those that have in the past relied heavily on artificial ingredients.
Going forward, expect that regenerative agriculture—the use farming techniques that rebuild and restore soil biodiversity—will become especially important to the beverage industry. Manufacturers will join the movement to use techniques that reduce and possibly reverse damage to soil, water, and even the air. Danone, for example, announced in November 2017, that it was joining forces with the French government's international initiative on soil health, as part of its drive to support regenerative agriculture.
About the Report
View additional information about U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018, including purchase options, the abstract, table of contents, and related reports at Packaged Facts' website: https://www.packagedfacts.com/food-beverage-market-c84/.
For information on the companion report U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018 visit: https://www.packagedfacts.com/Food-Outlook-11000243/.
