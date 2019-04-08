UPTIME Signs with Big Geyser to Advance as Leading Premium Energy Drink in NYC

New distribution deal will put UPTIME Energy in 15,000 more stores in New York metro area



LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium energy drink UPTIME, announced today its accelerated expansion in the New York metro market after signing of a distribution agreement with Big Geyser, the largest independent non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the New York metro area. This announcement follows the launch of the company's first line extension of two new flavors – Blood Orange and White Peach Lemonade.

As UPTIME expands its brick and mortar distribution, the company has identified New York as a key market, strategically partnering with the leading distributor in the industry to position UPTIME as a nationwide commodity. The UPTIME leadership is confident that the expansion within this market and physical presence in stores will have a largely positive impact on consumer interest and sales.

"We're thrilled to expand UPTIME's presence and really continue to take over the New York energy drink market with Big Geyser as our distributor. As the largest independent non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the metro New York area, we couldn't ask for a better partner in this endeavor," said UPTIME Energy CEO Ben Kim. "We see the expanded footprint of UPTIME in the NYC metro area as a huge move and key element in getting product into more consumers' hands and increasing sales."

"We're so excited to have UPTIME as part of our Big Geyser family," said Jerry Reda, COO of Big Geyser. "We place a lot of consideration into which brands we partner with for distribution and see each company in our franchise as an extension of our company. That being said, we're thrilled to have UPTIME on board."

ABOUT UPTIME

Launched in July 2014, UPTIME Energy, Inc. was the first premium energy drink to enter the market and is one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the United States. Packaged in a 12oz stylishly sleek aluminum bottle with a resealable cap, it is a "better for you" energy drink that helps deliver a balanced boost while promoting clarity and focus. The drink contains 142mg of natural caffeine or about as much as a premium cup of coffee, and is non-GMO, gluten free, with zero sodium. UPTIME comes in unique sparkling flavors that set them apart from other energy drinks, and their resealable cap allows the consumer to drink at his or her own pace. UPTIME is available in over 25,000 stores nationwide including Amazon and 7-Eleven. For more information, visit www.uptimeenergy.com.

Contact:

The Co-Op Agency | 310.734.7834

Erica Markle | erica@co-opagency.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uptime-signs-with-big-geyser-to-advance-as-leading-premium-energy-drink-in-nyc-300825713.html

SOURCE UPTIME