Upstate New York Distilleries and Wineries team up in the Stone Soup Project, an initiative providing 20,000 gallons of hand sanitizer per week to support Upstate New York communities

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstate New York distilleries from Rochester to the Finger Lakes, including Rootstock Cider & Spirits, O'Begley Distillery and Uncharted Spirits, have come together in the Stone Soup Project to provide 20,000 gallons/week of hand sanitizer to support local Upstate New York communities. The initiative is being led by Rochester native Chris Carlsson, a world-renowned advisor to the spirits industry and Aspire, a boutique business transformation agency based in Rochester, co-founded by Ron Dougherty and Jonathan Romeyn.

"We have a unique opportunity as an industry to make a positive and critical contribution to people's lives right now," said Chris Carlsson who conceived the project.

Aspire are lending their decades of experience in business management and execution to the project. "The COVID-19 crisis is affecting our entire community and changing how businesses look and act. We're incredibly thankful to all of the distilleries and wineries for coming together to help meet this critical need. In this time of crisis, this partnership highlights how we can work together and innovate to meet the pressing needs of our community's most vulnerable," commented Ron Dougherty and Jonathan Romeyn.

Ron Dougherty, as Executive Director of the Rochester based non-profit Raise A Glass Foundation used his connections with local wineries, including Fox Run Vineyards, Swedish Hill Vineyard & Winery and Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards, to acquire thousands of gallons of wine for the distilleries to turn into hand sanitizer.

The team's goal is to make 20,000 gallons of hand sanitizer per week to be distributed throughout Upstate New York. Organizations can go to the Stone Soup Project website for more information and to place orders: www.unystonesoup.com.

The hand sanitizer, which starts shipping this week, follows the World Health Organization formula and pricing guidelines and a portion of the product will be donated to local non-profits most in need – police, fire, ambulance, clinics, nursing homes and assisted living.

