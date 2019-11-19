Update: McBride Sisters Collection Shifts the Wine Industry Narrative with Its First Annual SHE CAN Professional Development Fund

Woman-Owned and Operated Winery Awards Over $37,000 in Scholarships



OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McBride Sisters Collection is proud to announce recipients of its 2019 SHE CAN Professional Development Fund. Created and funded by McBride Sisters Collection, the scholarships provide financial assistance and resources to women advancing their careers and pursuing leadership positions in the male-dominated wine industry. The brand partnered with Women of the Vine and Spirits, the world's leading membership organization for women in the alcohol beverage industry, to administer the Fund.

"Gender diversity in this industry has improved over our last 14 years in business, but there's still work to be done. According to catalyst.org, 85% of companies agree a diverse and inclusive workforce is critical to driving innovation, so it's time to level the playing field. We are passionate about supporting other women in wine and will do our part to close the gap, one scholarship at a time," said Andréa McBride John and Robin McBride, McBride Sisters Collection Founders.

The 2019 SHE CAN Professional Development Fund awarded over $37,000 to 12 women for the following scholarships:

Business of Wine Certification: Billie Harris, Shanika Hillocks

Wine Business Management: Jessica Diaz

Wine Business MBA: Hannah DeYoung, Alicia Kidd, Caitlyn Krug, Ann-Marie Mattis, Martha Vicedomini

Professional Development Conference Attendees: Kyle Burke, Cassandre Schaeg, Sarah Timbrook-Nugent, Racquel Valbrun

"Thanks to the generosity of Corporate Members like McBride Sisters Collection, the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation is creating life-changing opportunities that go well beyond financial assistance," said Deborah Brenner, Founder & CEO, Women of the Vine & Spirits. "Aligned with our mission to empower and advance women in the beverage alcohol industry, these scholarships also are instrumental in fostering the next generation of leaders and attracting women to join us in the beverage alcohol industry."

The McBride Sisters Collection will announce details for the 2020 SHE CAN Scholarship Fund on March 8th in celebration of International Women's Day. To learn more about the McBride Sisters' SHE CAN Professional Development Fund please visit www.mcbridesisters.com/shecan. SHE CAN do anything!

About the McBride Sisters : McBride Sisters Collection Winery is a story of two Sisters and their passion for wine. Robin and Andréa were raised separately in the wine regions of Monterey, California and Marlborough, New Zealand. Living across the world from one another, they were unaware of the other for nearly half their lives. The Sisters eventually found their way to each other in 1999 and quickly discovered their shared passion for wine and viticulture. The Sisters created the McBride Sisters Collection which unites their parallel lives and passion.

Their story is proof that a bond can form over a bottle of wine; a truth that comes to life with every McBride Sisters Collection wine.

About Women of the Vine & Spirits : Women of the Vine & Spirits is the world's leading membership organization dedicated to empowering and advancing women in the alcohol beverage industry. Women of the Vine & Spirits is an organization for members to connect through our global and diverse network and collaborate across all industry sectors. Providing members with resources and opportunities to thrive is the cornerstone of our organization and success. We offer steadfast support for women at every position in the field with membership benefits that include: education, training, mentorship, entrepreneurship and networking as well as tools, services and resources for personal and business development. Together, we are a committed community taking action and making a positive impact on the alcohol beverage industry, worldwide. For more information, please visit womenofthevine.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-mcbride-sisters-collection-shifts-the-wine-industry-narrative-with-its-first-annual-she-can-professional-development-fund-300961291.html

SOURCE McBride Sisters Collection