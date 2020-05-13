Untappd Partners with Half Time Beverage to Launch First Ever Multi-State Virtual Beer Festival

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Restaurant Strong Fund to aid restaurant workers impacted by the Covid-19 closures

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untappd, the leading social media app for beer and breweries, today announced tickets for its inaugural multi-state Virtual Beer Festival are now live. In partnership with Half Time Beverage , an online craft beer retailer, the virtual festival experience will take place June 13 - 14 and will bring breweries straight into the homes of beer fans. Untappd will donate a portion of the proceeds from the virtual festival to benefit the Restaurant Strong Fund, a fund created in partnership between Samuel Adams and the Greg Hill Foundation, which aims to aid restaurant workers impacted by the Covid-19 closures.

The virtual festival will feature two separate packages, the Drinking Socially Package and the Stay at Home Package. Festival goers who choose the Drinking Socially Package will receive entry to the two-day event, as well as a case of 11 craft beers shipped directly to their homes, which will be featured during streamed tasting sessions. In addition, they will receive a $10.00 gift card to the Untappd merchandise store , as well as a $10.00 gift card to Half Time Beverage. Those who choose the Stay at Home Package, will receive access to both live streams of the festival.

"The current pandemic has turned the entire world on its head. We feel that taking our highly anticipated beer festival online is the perfect way to provide much needed entertainment for beer fans across the country, while also benefiting a cause that is close to our hearts," said Talia Spera, Director of Festivals & Live Events for Untappd. "While we can't wait to reschedule our live events once it's safe to do so, we're excited to offer beer fans a brand new way to connect with breweries directly from their homes."

The Virtual Beer Festival will be streamed live on Untappd's media platform, Untappd TV , and ticket holders will receive a link to join one day prior. The events, hosted by Greg Avola, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Untappd, will include a panel of guided beer tastings of 11 craft beers from breweries such as, Fiddlehead Brewing Company, Oxbow Brewing Company, Decadent Ales and Sloop Brewing Company. In addition, attendees will be able to interact with panelists and other festival goers by submitting mobile check-ins and photos of themselves and their "fest crews" enjoying the festivities.

"Partnering with Untappd to create this virtual festival was a natural fit for our team at Half Time. During this time, we could all use a glimmer of normalcy and entertainment to help keep spirits high," said Jason Daniels, COO at Half Time Beverage. "We're thrilled to help create something so unique and innovative for consumers and to benefit a great cause at the same time."

The festival will take place on Saturday, June 13th from 3pm - 5:30pm ET and Sunday, June 14th from 4pm - 6:30pm ET. Tickets for the Drinking Socially package will be on sale from May 13th through May 25th and will cost $89.99. This package is available to those specific zip codes in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, ID, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MS, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, RI, TN, TX, VA, WA, WI. The Stay at Home package will be on sale for $15.00 in all locations and will be available through June 10th.

