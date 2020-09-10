Untappd Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Anniversary festivities include a new beer recipe for breweries in partnership with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and virtual party

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untappd , the leading social media app for beer and breweries, today announced it is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and continued growth. To commemorate the occasion, Untappd has partnered with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery to provide a one of a kind virtual celebration and a special anniversary beer to pair with it.

With Untappd's 10th anniversary falling in unprecedented times, the anniversary beer is a way to support the entire craft beer ecosystem - from farmers growing ingredients, to artisans brewing beer, to favorite local bartenders offering the perfect pour, to Untappd users checking-in a new beer for the first time. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery will produce a sour beer recipe, called I Remember My First Check-In, to honor Untappd while supporting the craft beer industry. The base recipe will be made available to breweries and homebrewers that want to participate in the initiative, giving them the opportunity to create their own version of the beer. Participating breweries are expected to source at least one ingredient at market value directly from a grower or supplier within 100 miles of their brewery.

"Untappd has been a catalyst for connecting members of the global craft brewing community for ten years. I'm sure most of us remember our first check in on Untappd and that feeling of belonging that comes when you find community. In these tenuous and tumultuous times we all need a sense of community now more than ever," said Sam Calagione, Founder & Brewer at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. "To do our small part in supporting and sustaining the industry ecosystem, we are focusing the creative recipe customization and economics of the project around the connectivity between local farmers, local breweries and beer lovers."

Brewers are encouraged to release their version of the I Remember My First Check-In beer starting October 18th and to utilize the Untappd platform to upload and promote them. The Untappd platform allows users to interact with the breweries by finding new releases of the beers near them, rating and reviewing the beers and "leveling up" through a variety of badges while they try beers.

Direct beneficiaries of the 10th Anniversary celebration and initiative include the Restaurant Strong Fund and the Michael Jackson Foundation for Brewing and Distilling.

In addition to the anniversary beer initiative, Untappd and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery will host a 10th Anniversary Party, a one-day live streamed event on Saturday, October 24th, open to all Untappd users. The party will celebrate Untappd's 10 year history by highlighting and sampling selected beers from breweries that brew their own version of I Remember My First Check-in, reminiscing on some fan-favorite beers over the last decade, interviews with industry favorites and long-time users of the platform, as well as live music. The entire event will be hosted by Greg Avola, Untappd's co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer.

"When I co-founded Untappd over a decade ago, the goal was to bring beer fans together to share reviews, engage socially and support the breweries they love. I never imagined how this community and business would evolve to where it is today," said Greg Avola. "This past year has brought unique challenges, but I am proud of how Untappd has stepped up to overcome and support restaurants, bars and breweries. I am humbled and excited to celebrate these accomplishments with Dogfish Head, which graciously stepped up to produce a recipe that can be shared in support of the industry we hold so close to hearts, while celebrating the occasion with the Untappd community."

Over the past decade in business, the Untappd consumer platform has seen the following growth:

Over 9 million users have checked in 925 million beers across the globe. Untappd currently serves users globally, with virtually every U.S. brewery and nearly 12,500 international breweries maintaining brewery pages on the app.

In addition to the consumer facing product, Untappd for Business currently serves nearly 4,000 breweries globally with menu publishing software and other digital products.

To learn more about the festivities surrounding Untappd's 10th Anniversary and how to participate in the project, see the website here untappd.com/10 .

About Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years, including Wine Enthusiast's 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. It is a 350+ co-worker brand based in Delaware, with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned, and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com , Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.

About Untappd

Founded in 2010, Untappd is the world's largest social beer app, with over 8 million users globally. Individuals can "check-in" and rate beers at bars, restaurants, breweries and a host of other venues as well as view friends' profiles to toast and comment on their beer choices. Additionally, the company provides menu publishing software to over 18,000 business worldwide.

www.untappd.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/untappd-celebrates-10-year-anniversary-301126968.html

SOURCE Untappd